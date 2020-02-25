As the presidential race ramps up, Columbia is seeing more activity from the Democratic presidential candidates.
Tuesday evening, both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg supporters have the opportunity to join together and watch the Democratic debate.
Buttigieg supporters will come together to watch the Democratic debate at The Heidelberg in downtown Columbia. A local rally will be held at 5:45 p.m., and the debate begins at 7 p.m.
The watch party will bring 11 individual Missouri viewing parties together in support of Pete Buttigieg via a state-wide stream, beginning at 6 p.m. All eight of Missouri's congressional districts will be represented with local rallies before the debate and watch parties.
To RSVP for the event, contact Marisol Samayoa at msamayoa@peteforamerica.com.
The Heidelberg is located at 410 S. Ninth St.
The Sanders watch party will be held at Top Ten Wines, located at 111 S. Ninth St in downtown Columbia. If you'd like to get more involved with Sanders' campaign, you can sign up here.
Tonight's debate will kick off the two-week countdown before Missouri's presidential primary election March 10.