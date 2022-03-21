City council members had questions of viability Monday in a pre-city council review of the 2021 climate report.
Columbia's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), adopted in 2019, outlines renewable energy goals through 2035, aiming for 100% sustainability for the city's water and light department that year.
The city of Columbia has failed to meet standards in a few key areas, such as reaching only 15% of the 20% goal toward total renewable energy.
Eric Hempel, the city's sustainability manager, walked council members through a presentation on the highlights of CAAP, such as what has been accomplished in the last year and what actions are being taken over the next year.
While Hempel highlighted what individuals in the city were doing to reach the goals, there were some issues presented with the way city departments were operating in relation to the plan.
Council member Pat Fowler raised questions concerning another area where the city was behind in their goals: recycling.
For 2020, the city was at 7.5% of the 14% goal of waste recycled. City staff responded that market conditions made recycling certain materials unsustainable.
Public transportation emissions were discussed as an outlier, since 2020 was a year of decreased public transit use. Fowler brought up the city's recent decision to buy compressed gas buses rather than electric buses as a reason for concern that the city is not taking action to meet the plan's goals .
"There are things where our departmental goals are aligned with the CAAP but may be off by a year or two," said City Manager De'Carlon Seawood.
The CAAP plans to cut total municipal transportation emissions in half by 2050.