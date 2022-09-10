Families stood at white tablecloth-clad tables and sipped drinks Saturday afternoon outside the Tiger Hotel as children hopped from hay bale to hay bale while waiting for Cajun crawfish, potatoes and corn to be served.

The inaugural Love Coffee crawfish boil took place from 4 to 9 p.m. and closed a block of Eighth Street between Cherry Street and Broadway.

