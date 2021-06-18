Andy Sninsky packs everything he needs onto his bike. He brings food and water, basic clothes, a laptop and a pair of walking sticks. For two days, the blue-Croc-wearing bicyclist stopped in Columbia on Friday on his way to St. Louis, mainly for internet.
"I had plans to do this trip in 2019, and while training I crashed my bicycle and broke my pelvis," he said. "In 2020, I said I am going to do this. If I don't do it now, I'm going to get too old."
In 2008, Sninsky of Newport Beach, California, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that is more likely to affect older people. So far, there is no cure. He said he spent three years in chemotherapy, radiation and stem-cell therapy.
Now, in recovery, the 72-year-old takes cross-country bicycle trips to share his story, raise awareness of his type of cancer and encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I convinced my wife that I was going crazy and that I should get on the bike and ride around town," Sninsky said. "Well, I pedaled around our town and around California, and before I knew it I pedaled to the University of Missouri."
He also wants to tell people why getting vaccinated is important. Even though he has been vaccinated, Sninsky fears contracting COVID-19 because he has a weak immune system.
"If you don't get your shots, then you could be (a) carrier and don't know it," he said. "You can end up meeting someone like me who looks healthy, who can ride 200 miles on the bicycle, and give them the bug."
Sninsky listens to podcasts to pass time on his bike. He likes NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and WNYC's "Gabfest Radio."
He's been happy with how the Katy Trail, his main route, is maintained — and he's been glad for the stretches of shade along the way, given the heat of the past week. He said he had to prepare for the Missouri heat and humidity.
"To get acclimated, I went in a sauna for about three weeks," Sninsky said. "I'd sit in the steam, and the sweat would pour off. It would be 175 degrees, and I'd go, '100 degrees is nothing!'"
Sninsky uses a Bike Friday New World Tourist folding bike. The first and longest trip he took was in 1968 and lasted 19 days and five hours, he said — from the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, to the Washington Monument. He said once he rode all the way from California to New York City by way of Florida.
The most he rode in one day was 203 miles. Snisky said he spent most of his life working in the tourism industry for white-water rafting companies. He and his wife have two children as well as grandchildren.