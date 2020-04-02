As the season changes, many have started planning what their garden will look like this year. But before grabbing that spade and starting to dig, a call to 811 is needed.
In a news release Wednesday, the Missouri Public Service Commission noted that April is National Safe Digging Month, celebrated annually around the country.
The Commission urged businesses as well as homeowners to either call 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE (344-7483) or go to mo1call.com and place a locate request at least three days before they begin digging or excavation work. The request can lead to identification of underground utilities, which is important for the safety of individuals and their property, the release notes.
In light of COVID-19, the Missouri One Call System has taken steps to ensure that they remain fully operational. According to its website, it is encouraging people to submit requests only when they definitely plan on excavating within two to 10 days and to confirm all utilities have been marked before they begin digging.
Once a request is filed, Missouri One Call System will notify all relevant utilities in the project area to assess the presence of underground lines. It can also visit the site to make markings of the location of lines and facilities, ask the individual or company for further information or inform them that it is safe to continue digging in the area. In case any marks have been made, the individual or company will have to follow the proceedings for safe digging.
In 2019, 6 million calls were made to 811 in Missouri, said Derek Leffert , field manager at Missouri One Call System. Despite this, 14,000 to 15,000 cases occurred where a call was not made before digging or excavation and minor to potentially catastrophic incidents occurred, he said.
According to the release, "Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs."
According to the Commission's website, "On average, natural gas lines alone are hit approximately 200 times each month in Missouri. In addition, results from a Public Service Commission staff survey indicate that the number of excavation damages to all utilities regulated by the commission total approximately 1,000 a month."
An individual's project could be as simple as planting a tree or as complicated as constructing a building, but in either case, sections 319.010 through 319.050 of Missouri law known as the “Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act,” require that you inform Missouri One Call System before you begin excavation.
“Help protect yourself, your family and your property by making sure you call or click before you dig. It’s smart and it’s the law,” said Missouri PSC Chair member Ryan A. Silvey in the news release.