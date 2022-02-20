Celeste Fansher will win the birthday lottery Tuesday when she turns 22 on 2-22-22.
The MU student’s birthday coincides with a rare event this year — an alignment of numbers on a day that is being called “Twosday.”
Feb. 22, 2022, is known as a symmetrical or palindrome date because the digits read the same backward and forward.
The numbers also lined up earlier this month on 2-2-22, which was Groundhog Day in the United States.
Eleven years ago, we observed 1-11-11 and 11-11-11, but we won’t be able to mark another palindrome date until 3-3-33.
Random patterns
Although Tuesday’s alignment has no cosmic significance, humans have been cataloguing unusual patterns of numbers for thousands of years.
Some call these patterns “angel numbers” that represent a spiritual message. Barry Markovsky, professor emeritus in sociology at the University of South Carolina, said 2-22-22 is also an example of “apophenia” — seeing connections between otherwise unrelated or random things.
“Once you recognize a pattern, then you could imbue it with meaning,” Markovsky said. “And that could kind of become a meme sort of thing culturally, if it appeals to a broad enough swath of people.”
Examples of apophenia include seeing constellations in the night sky or a fanciful cloud formation, the “Man in the Moon” or a religious image on a piece of toast.
When we can’t find an explanation for the random things we see, the brain will seek a solution, even if that solution doesn’t seem logical, Markovsky said.
In a recent article for The Conversation, he explained that finding patterns is gratifying for the brain. The brain “zaps its synapses” with a shot of dopamine every time a pattern is found.
“(Finding patterns) creates what they call in psychology the illusion of control. It’s the feeling that the universe isn’t necessarily all chaos and randomness — that things are predictable,” Markovsky said.
Happy birthday two you
George Washington, Drew Barrymore and Steve Irwin were all born on Feb. 22, as was Fansher and fellow MU students Lauren Spakowski and Olivia Harmon.
Fansher happens to be a fan of Taylor Swift, whose song “22” has become a “poppy earworm,” a song stuck on repeat in the brain.
“So I say that 22 is my Taylor Swift year,” Fansher said. “I know it’s gonna be a good year for me.”
To celebrate, she will gather with friends, some with birthdays around the same time, “to do one big birthday party together.”
Lauren Spakowski is turning 20 on Twosday and said she considers her birthday extra lucky.
“Twos have followed me my entire life,” Spakowski said. “My birthday is February 22. I graduated the year of 2020. I’m graduating (from college) the year 2024.”
Spakowski even has a row of three 2s tattooed on her elbow. They add up to six, a symbol of balance in numerology, a practice that puts faith in the relationship among numbers and their meaning.
Olivia Harmon, who will turn 19 on Tuesday, said she considers her birthday to be an angel number, conveying a message of good omens to come. She’ll be spending her birthday with family and friends.
“I definitely think the stars really were lucky for me on that day,” she said.