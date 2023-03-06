The family of Quillian Jacobs came to City Council Monday wearing shirts honoring him and carrying signs that called for justice.

Jacobs was killed by Columbia police officers responding to a shooting outside of the now closed Vibez Lounge that injured five people in November 2021. A KOMU review of the body camera footage from the officers who shot Jacobs revealed they violated the department’s camera policy, and that the autopsy report showed Jacobs was shot 13 times.

