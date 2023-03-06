The family of Quillian Jacobs came to City Council Monday wearing shirts honoring him and carrying signs that called for justice.
Jacobs was killed by Columbia police officers responding to a shooting outside of the now closed Vibez Lounge that injured five people in November 2021. A KOMU review of the body camera footage from the officers who shot Jacobs revealed they violated the department’s camera policy, and that the autopsy report showed Jacobs was shot 13 times.
Chriss Jones, who spoke on behalf of Stop Police Violence, a division of Race Matters Friends, called for City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to open a homicide investigation into his death. Jones was one of several members of the public who spoke about police violence and called for more accountability.
Jones did not stop speaking when her public comment time ran out, and she asked all in attendance to “say his name.”
“Quillian Jacobs!” supporters and Jacobs’ family members yelled in the council chambers.
“When you’ve seen him smile every day all day, to not see that smile again, it’s kind of different,” Jones’ cousin Taleka Hedrick told the Missourian.
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, who resigned from the Citizens Police Review Board in February, said what is happening in Columbia “is neglectful.”
“Every moment that our City Council, our city manager and city staff do not ask for accountability from the Columbia Police Department, they are putting families at risk,” Gutiérrez Pérez said.
She added that families like Jacobs’ are waiting for answers and as the CPRB has no ability to perform oversight, the public depends on city leaders to hold police accountable.
Seewood said at the close of the meeting that misinformation has been floating around about this case. He said the city’s report found that a gun was recovered at the scene along with shell casings.
KOMU reported based on a Missouri State Highway Patrol report that no gunshot residue was found on Jacobs’ hands, meaning Jacobs either did not fire a weapon or the residue was not detected.
One of the reasons the city hasn’t released its report, Seewood said, is that the prosecuting attorney was using it to decide whether they would file additional charges against Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., the other man involved in the shooting.
“The chief did contact the prosecuting attorney and said, ‘Can we release the city’s investigation report’ and got permission to do that,” Seewood said. “So we can make that report public.”
Seewood added that the shooting has three different investigations going: One by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one that is looking into what led up to the shooting and one internal affairs investigation.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady said it was difficult not having all the information, but Buffaloe added that it is important to say something about it.
“If you don’t have the pen, then you can’t tell the story,” Buffaloe said. “So I think it’s important for the city to acknowledge when these incidents happen.”
Drive-thru drama continues
The drive-thru amendment that’s gone back and forth between the council and Planning and Zoning Commission for six months isn’t settled yet.
By unanimous vote, council tabled the zoning amendment that would allow new drive-thrus to be constructed with their service windows facing the street under certain conditions. It will come back up at the April 3 meeting.
The council asked staff to make some changes to the proposal after once again hearing concerns from members of the Columbia Board of Realtors, who have opposed the amendment every step of the way.
Tom Trabue said the board supports allowing businesses to build drive-thrus with their service windows facing the street, but thinks the conditions the amendment would allow that under are unnecessary.
Under the amendment presented to the council, new drive-thrus constructed in Columbia would be allowed to have their service windows facing a street if they meet at least one of two conditions:
- A porte-cochere-style tunnel is built with its wall obstructing the view of the service window from the street, and landscaping at least 3 feet tall is planted to screen the drive-thru’s stacking lanes.
- The grade difference between the establishment and the street is so significant that its drive-thru’s service window is not visible from the street.
The Board of Realtors proposed that the porte-cochere option for service windows that face a street be removed from the amendment and replaced with “the restriction that facades facing streets have similar design features and be compatible with the architectural features of the front of the building.”
Members of the Board of Realtors, along with Smithton Ridge Neighborhood Association President Ben Ross, also complained about screening walls blocking the view of police.
Cameron Dunafon, owner of the Taco Bell on Clark Lane, agreed that screening drive-thrus can create a safety risk. He told the council his restaurant has been robbed twice through its drive-thru window in recent years.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has complained that the city’s survey process for the amendment did not allow the business community the same opportunity to weigh in on the amendment as it had residents.
Chamber President Matt McCormick said the survey was poorly-worded, focused on homeowners and was not properly distributed to the business community.
“For these reasons, this has resulted in a lack of transparency and adequate information,” McCormick said.
The proposal the council heard would also increase the number of scenarios in which a drive-thru would require a traffic impact analysis. An analysis would be conducted when a drive-thru belongs to a restaurant and when it is near an intersection, not only when it attracts more than 100 vehicles during its peak hour.
The proposed new rules would also require businesses seeking a conditional use permit for an accessory drive-thru to build it at least 50 feet from a residential zoning district, and would prohibit service windows from facing those districts.