Calvary Episcopal Church will host its annual bazaar on Oct. 15, which will be the first time the event will not be Christmas-themed or held in December.
The event, now called All Saints Bazaar in honor of All Saints Day at the end of the month, will no longer have a holiday theme but will be representative of the fall season.
LeeAnn Ball, chief organizer of the bazaar, said that based on committee input, it was decided to hold the event earlier in the year to change the scope of the event. She said its products will now incorporate fall and winter themes.
“It won’t just be centered on the Christmas holidays, but we’ll have things that represent fall and winter,” Ball said.
Some of the products that will be sold at the bazaar include jewelry, household decor and, of course, their famous church mice.
The mice are among the bazaar’s more popular products and are made by the women of the church. The felt figures are often dressed as liturgical people such as choir members as well as a variety of other characters. In past years, mice have been dressed as superheroes, colonial figures, mermaids and more.
Ball said the mice attract a lot of people to the bazaar who are very fond of them and have collections.
“We have a following of women who line up no matter what the weather is to come in and buy their mice when the bazaar first opens in the morning,” Ball said. “We’ve had them standing in inches of snow before.”
She said with the event being held earlier in the season, she hopes this will allow them to wait in good weather.
In addition to the mice, the bazaar has other popular attractions such as the book room, bakery sale, handmade room and treasures room.
The book room features a variety of used books, and the bakery is filled with homemade goods. The handmade room has quilted and knitted items as well as doll clothes, tote bags and more. The treasures room has items including relinquished jewelry, silver glassware, fine linens and other trinkets supplied by the community. Ball said this year the treasures room will even have an Indian rug.
All the money used to purchase products sold at the event will be donated to local social service agencies to help support the Columbia community.
Ball said the bazaar is very much a community event and is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
At the start of the bazaar, the church will provide attendees with a country ham breakfast if they purchase a ticket for it, which will be available for purchase at the bazaar. Tickets for adults are $15, and tickets for children are $10. Unlike years past, the breakfast will now include some vegetarian items.
Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase. They will cost $3 for one ticket and $5 for three tickets. Some items that will be raffled off include an all-seasons wreath featuring felt mice dressed as saints, a hand-knitted Nativity scene, a quilt, a Halloween table centerpiece and two hours of free computer service or repair on a PC or Apple computer from Mike Reeves, owner of Mike’s PC Service and Repair.
The bazaar will begin at 8 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 S. Ninth St., and will conclude at noon.