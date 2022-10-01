Before Camellia Cosgray began working with the True/False Film Fest, she didn’t plan to have a career with either festivals or film.
But she had always been interested in the arts, including film, and decided it was a natural fit when she took a job with the Ragtag Film Society in 2008.
Believing arts to be an essential part of life, she said she wanted to bring that conviction to the job.
Now, after 14 years with Ragtag, Cosgray ended the relationship last week to focus on the next step. The decision was about self-care, she said.
“It takes a lot of work, commitment and dedication,” she said about the job. “I have seen people burn out on that. I didn’t want to get to the point where I felt like it was a slog.”
Working alongside fellow co-custodians Arin Liberman and Barbie Banks, Cosgray said she also came to the conclusion that the Film Society would be fine without her.
“The organization is in a place where it no longer necessarily needs all three of us,” Cosgray said.
As co-custodian of the film festival, Cosgray planned events and coordinated with the other members of the society. Although the co-custodians do not select or solicit films, she said the process is grueling work and takes the better part of a year.
Even though she did not pick the films, she said she tries to watch as many as possible.
Cosgray’s work challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic, she said, which affected the film festival. Pre-pandemic, every year was successful, she said. But after the pandemic, the definition of success changed.
“Success was that we did it,” Cosgray said, referring to the 2021 True/False event. “That feels like a low bar, but it took a huge amount of work and effort to do it. I am proud of the fact we were able to pull it off.”
Cosgray said understanding what works in films is a very personal experience for her.
“It’s really about what your reaction to it is as a person and whether or not it speaks to you,” she said. “For me, personally, the intentionality behind crafting the images you see on screen is really important.”
Asking questions about what the artists are trying to communicate, what they are saying or not saying and how they are editing is also important when analyzing technique, she said.
Throughout the years with Ragtag, Cosgray has seen the society evolve. Starting small, scrappy and underground, the Ragtag Film Society has grown into an institution, she said. It has added to the shape of Columbia, making it an important part of the film industry.
“It has impacted why people come here,” she said. “It brings different people in. I think, to some extent, it shifted the demographics of the university, if not the town.”
Although she is leaving the society, Cosgray said she will be taking a few months to rest and figure out her next move. She will certainly be concentrating on her own art.
“The arts have always been an essential part of who I am,” she said. “I feel like the arts are so essential to being a human being.”