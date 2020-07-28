School teachers Brian and Sandra Katcher always take advantage of their summer break to travel across the country with their daughter.
This year, their plans took a turn.
The Katchers had planned to fly to Seattle but because of the coronavirus, they decided not to book a flight or reserve any hotel rooms.
Instead, they borrowed a trailer and hitched it to their car to check out a string of national and state parks across the country.
“We didn’t go into any building except gas stations.” Brian Katcher said.
Earlier this month, they returned home to Moberly after a two-week trip that included stops in seven states.
“We really love to travel,” Katcher said. “We thought taking the trailer would be a good way to socially distance, and it ended up being a great family experience for us.”
Apparently hundreds of families have the same idea. If you’re tired of home confinement and don’t want to fly or stay in a hotel, why not spend time in the outdoors?
Missouri State Parks counted 26,253 more campers in June 2020 compared to June 2019. The number represents a 17% increase, month over month.
Campgrounds closed on May 3 due to the coronavirus, but State Parks Director Mike Sutherland said reservations poured in after the parks reopened May 18.
“We’ve been really busy at our campgrounds,” Sutherland said. “People are wanting to get outside — wanting to take a break from being cooped up in the house.”
An RV boomSutherland said he’s seen evidence that travelers believe RV camping is a safer way to overnight without needing to use the shower and bathroom facilities on-site.
Columbia resident Jerry Wirth and his family were itching to go camping during the lockdown, and he remembers telling them, “As soon as we can go, we are gonna go.”
The first day the campgrounds opened back up, Wirth said, he and his wife and another couple headed to Harry S. Truman State Park in Warsaw to camp for three days.
The Katchers and Wirths illustrate a trend. According to a report from the Kampgrounds of America Inc., 46% of respondents said they wanted to spend time outdoors after staying home for so long.
According to the RV Industry Association, June saw the most monthly RV shipments since October 2018, and the number was 10.8% higher than June 2019.
Heather Williams, business manager at Cottonwoods RV Park and Campground in Columbia, said she wasn’t surprised by the sudden increase.
“One of the greatest things about camping is that it’s the original social distancing,” Williams said. “People can social distance themselves in their RV, enjoy nature, and if everything around them is closed, they still have somewhere to safely stay.”
Kim and Kenny Acton of Columbia recently purchased a new pull-behind RV to replace their older pop-up camper so they could get outdoors.
On Friday, the Actons drove to Finger Lakes Sate Park, which was still full of eager campers despite a heat wave.
Frequent campers, the Actons said they like getting away from the “chaos” of the pandemic and checking out local destinations like the state park at Finger Lakes.
Their new RV has a bathroom inside, allowing them to avoid the campground facilities, a luxury under the circumstances.
Safer camping
Many agreed that the most important rule for camping during a pandemic is to make an advance reservation.
“No camping vacancy” signs have become a common sight at state park entrances since the May reopening, Sutherland said, but that shouldn’t deter people from heading out.
“Check ahead, make a reservation and don’t be afraid to look at multiple campgrounds,” Sutherland noted. “Just because one park is full doesn’t mean you can’t make a reservation elsewhere.”
In June, Missouri State Parks announced an expansion to the campground reservation window, increasing it from a six-month period to a 12-month period.
“The one-year camping reservation window will better allow large groups traveling together to book in advance,” Sutherland said in a June news release.
Missouri State Parks has introduced several changes to campground operations in order to ensure the safety of guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reservations are now required prior to arrival, there is contactless self check-in and some parks and sites have limited occupancy.
Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, bring hand sanitizer and bottled water and stay home if they’re sick.
Sutherland encourages prospective campers to “check out the opportunities Missouri State Parks provides to us right in our backyard.”
“With all the craziness that is going on, when you go out to a Missouri State Park, out in the outdoors, it is really a calm place to be.” Sutherland said.
To learn more about Missouri State Parks or COVID-19 precautions on the campgrounds, visit mostateparks.com