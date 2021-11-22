Campus Lutheran Church will host its annual Meet Me At The Manger event Dec. 3 and 4.
The church will exhibit over 300 nativity sets from around the world. There is no admission fee to view the nativity scenes.
The display will open to visitors from local senior facilities, those who require assistance or those who have COVID concerns from 10:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Public viewing will last from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. .
Live music and activities for children will also be available throughout the event.