Campus Lutheran Church will host its annual Meet Me At The Manger event Dec. 3 and 4.

The church will exhibit over 300 nativity sets from around the world. There is no admission fee to view the nativity scenes. 

The display will open to visitors from local senior facilities, those who require assistance or those who have COVID concerns from 10:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Public viewing will last from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.  . 

Live music and activities for children will also be available throughout the event. 

  • Reporter for the Columbia Missourian Fall 2021. University of Missouri junior studying journalism and business from Columbia, Missouri. Contact me at aempdf@umsystem.com or at the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

