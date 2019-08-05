Columbia is home to one of the most challenging disc golf courses in the country, Harmony Bends. It’s a hilly, wooded, world-renowned par-68 course in Strawn Park. It's also where the Mid America Open disc golf tournament was held this year.
Over the weekend, 341 amateurs and pros competed in the tournament.
On Sunday afternoon, Emerson Keith of Lewisville, Texas beat out Zackeriath Johnson of Eureka; Joel Freeman of Loveland, Colorado; and Gavin Rathbun of Oswego, Illinois for the championship.
Keith and Johnson set course records of -8 on Saturday. The previous record, held by Nikko Locastro, was -6.
"It's one of the best courses in the nation," Johnson said. "It's fun to see some of the top players in the country come out and play it."
Though they are competitors, the four are close.
"We're like a family, for sure," Johnson said.
They chat between holes and even loan each other "minis," small discs that are used as place markers.
Disc golf has the same objective as regular golf: to hit the target, in this case a metal basket, in as few tries as possible.
There are putters and drivers, though they come in frisbee-form rather than clubs.
Putters are more dome-like and are made for shorter distances, while drivers are flatter and therefore more aerodynamic. The discs have flight ratings indicating speed, glide and turn tendencies.
Players toss them using a variety of approaches: underhand, overhand, even rolling the disc on its side on the ground.
Each player kept about 15 discs in his bag or cart as he hiked along the course. Throughout the weekend, players, caddies and spectators crossed creeks and hiked steep grades to play the 18-hole course, which is about 5 miles.
Unlike other courses, Harmony Bends was designed with disc golf in mind, Tournament Director Joe Douglass said. It was created by John Houck, a prolific figure in the disc golf community who has designed over 150 courses.
Though Johnson is a local player, he's one of the best in the nation, as are Keith, Freeman and Rathbun.
Disc golf pros win money in tournaments and though sponsorships. For the Mid America Open championship, Keith won $1,060.
This is the 35th year of the tournament and the fourth time it's been hosted in Columbia. This year marked the first time all three rounds of the pro tournament have been played at Harmony Bends.
The tournament also included an amateur division that was played at Albert-Oakland Park, another of Columbia’s four 18-hole disc golf courses.
The Columbia Disc Golf Club, which coordinated the event, will host more competitions in the future. Along with the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, the club won a bid to host the the Professional Disc Golf Association’s Tim Selinske United States Masters Championship in May 2020, beating out eight competing cities.
