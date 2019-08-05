Spectators are signaled to stay quiet so as to not break the focus of the players while they are getting ready to throw

Spectators are signaled to stay quiet so as to not break the focus of the players while they are getting ready to throw during the Mid-America Disc Golf Open on Sunday at Harmony Bend Disc Golf Course. The signal is raised before each competitors shot.

 Kate Seaman

Columbia is home to one of the most challenging disc golf courses in the country, Harmony Bends. It’s a hilly, wooded, world-renowned par-68 course in Strawn Park. It's also where the Mid America Open disc golf tournament was held this year.

Over the weekend, 341 amateurs and pros competed in the tournament.

On Sunday afternoon, Emerson Keith of Lewisville, Texas beat out Zackeriath Johnson of Eureka; Joel Freeman of Loveland, Colorado; and Gavin Rathbun of Oswego, Illinois for the championship.

Keith and Johnson set course records of -8 on Saturday. The previous record, held by Nikko Locastro, was -6.

"It's one of the best courses in the nation," Johnson said. "It's fun to see some of the top players in the country come out and play it."

Though they are competitors, the four are close. 

"We're like a family, for sure," Johnson said. 

Joel Freeman lines up his shot prior to the throw on Sunday at Harmony Bend Disc Golf Course. Freeman has won 16 tournaments over the course of his professional career which began in 2014.

They chat between holes and even loan each other "minis," small discs that are used as place markers. 

Disc golf has the same objective as regular golf: to hit the target, in this case a metal basket, in as few tries as possible. 

There are putters and drivers, though they come in frisbee-form rather than clubs.

Putters are more dome-like and are made for shorter distances, while drivers are flatter and therefore more aerodynamic. The discs have flight ratings indicating speed, glide and turn tendencies.

Players toss them using a variety of approaches: underhand, overhand, even rolling the disc on its side on the ground.

Each player kept about 15 discs in his bag or cart as he hiked along the course. Throughout the weekend, players, caddies and spectators crossed creeks and hiked steep grades to play the 18-hole course, which is about 5 miles. 

Zackeriath Johnson's disc bag waits unattended near the hole while he makes a throw during the Mid-America Disc Golf Open on Sunday at Harmony Bend Disc Golf Course. Competitors use multiple types of discs during the game, varying in rim size and aerodynamics which allows them to be specialize for different shots.

Unlike other courses, Harmony Bends was designed with disc golf in mind, Tournament Director Joe Douglass said. It was created by John Houck, a prolific figure in the disc golf community who has designed over 150 courses.

Though Johnson is a local player, he's one of the best in the nation, as are Keith, Freeman and Rathbun.

Disc golf pros win money in tournaments and though sponsorships. For the Mid America Open championship, Keith won $1,060.

This is the 35th year of the tournament and the fourth time it's been hosted in Columbia. This year marked the first time all three rounds of the pro tournament have been played at Harmony Bends.

The tournament also included an amateur division that was played at Albert-Oakland Park, another of Columbia’s four 18-hole disc golf courses.

The Columbia Disc Golf Club, which coordinated the event, will host more competitions in the future. Along with the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, the club won a bid to host the the Professional Disc Golf Association’s Tim Selinske United States Masters Championship in May 2020, beating out eight competing cities.

Gavin Rathbun, left, and Zackeriath Johnson take a break while fellow competitors take their shots on Sunday at Harmony Bend Disc Golf Course. Both of these competitors used backpack carts to carry their discs and other equipment between holes.

