Four candidates submitted petitions to run for Columbia City Council positions Tuesday.

On April 4, Columbia voters in First Ward and Fifth Ward will vote for City Council representatives.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you