Candidates, supporters await results at watch parties

After months of anticipation, supporters, volunteers and candidates gathered in ballrooms, conference centers, bars, restaurants and hotels to watch election results roll in Tuesday evening. Some Missouri residents attended events held by candidates or political parties to watch with the potential victors. Many more turned to TVs and their phones for constant updates as thousands of ballots were counted each hour. Around 9:30 p.m., the incumbent President Donald Trump won the state of Missouri, according to The Associated Press.