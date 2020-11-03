You are the owner of this article.
Candidates, supporters await results at watch parties

After months of anticipation, supporters, volunteers and candidates gathered in ballrooms, conference centers, bars, restaurants and hotels to watch election results roll in Tuesday evening. Some Missouri residents attended events held by candidates or political parties to watch with the potential victors. Many more turned to TVs and their phones for constant updates as thousands of ballots were counted each hour. Around 9:30 p.m., the incumbent President Donald Trump won the state of Missouri, according to The Associated Press.

Mike Parson gives his gubernatorial acceptance speech

Mike Parson, third from left, gives his gubernatorial acceptance speech Tuesday at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
Nicole Galloway looks back at her husband Jon Galloway and son Joseph Galloway

Nicole Galloway looks back at her husband Jon Galloway and son Joseph Galloway during a concession speech after losing the gubernatorial election to Mike Parson. Galloway held an election night watch event in Columbia where she lives on Tuesday at the Tiger Hotel.
Nicole Galloway holds an election night watch event

Nicole Galloway holds an election night watch event Tuesday at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia.
Mike Parson's campaign bus sits (diptych)

LEFT: Mike Parson's campaign bus sits Tuesday outside the White River Conference Center in Springfield. RIGHT: Nicole Galloway's campaign bus sits Tuesday outside the Tiger Hotel in Columbia.
Kevin Thomas keeps an eye on election results

Kevin Thomas keeps an eye on election results while attending Mike Parson's watch party Tuesday at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
Adrian Plank and volunteer Blake Willoughby relax before guests arrive

Adrian Plank, left, candidate for Missouri House of Representatives, and volunteer Blake Willoughby relax before guests arrive Tuesday at the Boone County Democrats office in Columbia.
Mark Maynard watches election coverage on a television screen next to the stage

Mark Maynard watches election coverage on a television screen next to the stage Tuesday at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.
The podium stands empty before Nicole Galloway's concession speech

The podium stands empty before Nicole Galloway's concession speech Tuesday at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia. As of 10:30 p.m., Galloway was losing the gubernatorial race by 17 points to her opponent, incumbent Mike Parson.

