The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area.
Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
But for the past 63 years, Candlelight Lodge has served Columbia as an assisted living facility, and that chapter is closing Friday.
A decision was made in early November that the lodge would cease operations and that all tenants would be required to find other accommodations.
Tenants were given 30 days’ notice over email to vacate the building, with a deadline of Dec 2.
Lisa Cox, representing the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said “the facility was denied licensure for compliance issues regarding the sprinkler system and the building condition.”
On Nov. 21, the facility’s owner, Wilcox Properties of Columbia LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the future of the building now remains uncertain.
Storied history
The Colonial Revival-style building began in 1929 as the Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel on old U.S. Route 40, now Business Loop West.
Owned by the Pierce Petroleum Co., it was among a chain of hotels built 150 miles apart as lodging between New York and San Francisco.
The hotel made history in 1941 when Harry Truman made a stop for a short rest. Then a Missouri senator, Truman learned of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor during his visit.
Four years later as president, he would make the decision to drop the atomic bombs that ended World War II for the United States.
During the war, the old motor lodge was used by Stephens College to house and train female aviators.
Family business
In 1959, brothers Edwin, Adolph and Harold Gross purchased the hotel in honor of their father. Desperately searching for an assisted living center in Missouri, they were unable to find one, and owning Candlelight Lodge was the result.
Edwin Gross went on to have two sons, Randy and Larry, who helped run the lodge as a family business.
“They were looking for somewhere where he could live independently but have care,” Larry Gross’ wife, Anna, said about the decision to convert the property.
Larry and Edwin Gross ran the lodge until Edwin’s share of the business was passed along to his other son, Randy.
The two sons kept their family motto at the forefront of their minds at all times.
“The greatest privilege in life is to serve,” Anna Gross said. “That’s the motto Ed and his brothers had.”
Historic designation
The former facility manager, Steven Black, was one who believed in the mission. He started working at Candlelight Lodge in the summer of 1969 when he was just 17.
“I went up and asked for a job,” Black said. “He (Edwin) said, ‘Do you know how to do anything?’ And I said I can do just about everything.”
Black worked at the lodge for 30 years before retiring in 1999. He said the Gross family and many other members of the staff were like family to him, especially Edwin Gross.
“He was a wonderful man,” Black said. “He kind of took over as a father. He was a real important part of my life, Ed Gross was.”
In 1982, Black and Randy Gross campaigned successfully to have the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The family business came to an end in the early 2000s when the building was sold to Wilcox Properties of Columbia.