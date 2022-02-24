A candlelight vigil for peace will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Keyhole in front of Columbia City Hall at Eighth Street and Broadway.
Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation are holding the peace vigil in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Mark Haim, director of Mid- Missouri Peaceworks and organizer of tonight's event, said in a news release that rearranging boundaries via military force is illegal under international law. It could lead to losses of innocent lives and "a larger war that will threaten peace far from the Ukraine."
Both sponsoring groups said they see the attack as both unethical and unacceptable.
"Launching a war will cause massive suffering and will not resolve security concerns, in fact this will only exacerbate them," Haim said.