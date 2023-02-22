Cannabis toxicity — what happens when animals ingest products with THC — is one of the more common toxicities, said Elizabeth Easley, an emergency veterinarian at the MU Veterinary Health Center Small Animal Hospital.
However, vets said there hasn't been a significant increase since marijuana was legalized in Missouri.
Katie Rericha, a vet who works for R Veterinary, said the clinic has seen a slight increase in cases of THC toxicity recently. She attributes the increase to pet owners being more willing to seek treatment and admit that their dogs may have consumed marijuana products.
Easley also said the increased willingness of owners to be honest about what products their dog could have consumed is extremely helpful, since there are other problems that can cause the same symptoms and are a lot more dangerous and difficult to diagnose.
"If we can have people be willing to tell us that there was a known exposure, that makes it much more simple for us to get to the bottom of the problem and help their pet," Easley said.
Symptoms and treatment
Some common symptoms of cannabis toxicity include dogs seeming disoriented, being quieter than usual, being wobbly on their feet or having dilated pupils, Easley said.
In some cases, they may overreact to sounds, touch and movement near their head. Another common symptom, which Rericha uses as a diagnostic indicator, is dribbling urine.
In most cases, Rericha said dogs who have ingested THC — the compound in marijuana that causes a high — don't usually need special treatment. The important thing is to keep them hydrated, and the symptoms should clear up within a day. In cases of mild exposure, they can be monitored at home, but it never hurts to consult a vet, she said.
Easley said the most severe cases come from dogs consuming edibles, which often contain more concentrated amounts of THC. In these cases, she recommends bringing the dog into a vet clinic.
Rericha also noted that it can be helpful to bring the product packaging for the vet to look at, since other ingredients may be more harmful than the marijuana itself.
Vet clinics and hospitals can put the dog on an IV to help keep them hydrated. Additionally, treatments such as activated charcoal or IV lipid emulsion can be used to help clear the cannabis from the digestive system.
Use of CBD
In some cases, cannabis-derived CBD products have been promoted for use by humans and animals. However, the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association emphasized in a news release from Jan. 9 that the legalization of cannabis products for humans does not change the legality of those products for animals.
An attached research memo noted that the FDA has not approved any use of cannabis for pets, and it is illegal for veterinarians to recommend it.
According to the same research memo, there is some existing research indicating that products such as cannabidiol (CBD) oil may be helpful for uses such as pain relief or seizure treatment.
Still, the FDA has not approved any products intended for pets, and vets are not allowed to prescribe it. Even so, Easley said this could change in the future as interest and research into CBD treatments grows.