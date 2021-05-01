A public hearing on the proposed annexation of 63 acres next to Gans Creek Wild Area that Rob Hill hopes to convert to a single-family neighborhood is scheduled for Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council.
Hill has proposed the development of Canton Estates, which would consist of 113 homes on the property at Gans and Bearfield roads, adjacent to the wild area that is part of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. His plan has drawn criticism from advocates of the park, who say the development is too dense and who worry that runoff from the property would harm Gans and Clear creeks.
Gans Creek is designated by the state as an outstanding water resource.
A council vote on the annexation and zoning is scheduled for its May 17 meeting, when it also will consider a preliminary plat outlining how the property would be developed.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission, after a lengthy public hearing at its April 8 meeting, voted 7-1 against the proposed zoning and preliminary plat for the development. City staff had recommended the annexation and zoning be approved, noting that the property is within the city's designated urban service area and that residential use of the land is consistent with the Columbia Imagined Future Land Use Plan.
Staff opposed the plat, however, given the proposed placement of a sidewalk along Bearfield Road.
Lots on the property would range from 8,500 square feet to a little more than an acre. Hill has noted that R-1 zoning would allow a much more dense development and says a development less dense than what he's proposing would lose money.
The council also will consider a proposal from the Citizen Police Review Board to establish a community-oriented policing program designed by board members Carly Gomez and Heather Hickman-McKenna.
The program is based on three similar initiatives: New Orleans' Ethical Policing is Courageous, or EPIC; the Georgetown University Innovative Policing Program's Project ABLE; and the Police for Tomorrow program developed for the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C.
The initiative proposed by the Citizens Police Review Board would begin as a one-year, competitive program for new police officers. It would feature monthly workshops focusing on topics related to community-oriented policing, including trauma-informed policing, systemic racism, LGTBQIA+ safe spaces, overcoming implicit bias, Columbia history, juvenile brain development and overcriminalization and mass incarceration.
Officers interested in the program would be subject to interviews and would need to have at least two years experience with the Columbia Police Department. The proposal suggests 18 officers be selected for the first round of training based on their openness to community-oriented policing, discussions of social injustice and their interest in future police leadership positions.
The monthly sessions would be taught by professors and other community members and would include activities with community stakeholders. The program would end with an independent capstone project of the officers' choosing.
In other action, the council is scheduled to:
- consider whether to establish a recycling drop-off center at the Parks Management Center at 1501 Business Loop 70 W.
- hold a public hearing and vote on whether to install several speed humps and speed tables to slow traffic on sections of William Street and Hinkson Avenue. City staff is proposing:
- speed humps on North William Street just south of Amelia Street and just north of Richardson Street.
- a speed table and bulbout at North William and Windsor streets.
- speed humps on Hinkson Avenue between Melbourne Street and Ripley Street, between North William and Ann streets and between Ann Street and Old 63 North.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.