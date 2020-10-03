The CAR Camp that's been providing resources to Columbia's homeless community is looking for a site that will meet its needs this winter after it moves from its location at 2105 Paris Road, it said on its Facebook page.
CAR Camp opened last spring, but it isn't just for people with cars. CAR is an acronym that stands for "Case management, Assessment and Referral." Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp said the camp provides various resources such as sanitary facilities, water, electricity, internet and phone access. The camp, on property owned by Mid-City Associates, also has clothing and food for those who need it that has been donated by the community.
CAR camp is entirely driven by volunteers and donations. It's hoping for not-for-profit 501(c)3 status, which would allow it to more effectively raise money.
Trapp and his brother, John Trapp, are running the CAR Camp but that would change if it gets 501(c)3 status. Mike Trapp said "it was always intended to be a short-term project."