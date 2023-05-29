Jeff and Kathy Conner give Columbia pre-K children the opportunity to practice gymnastics on their gym bus.

Tumbling, climbing and somersaulting on a bus usually get kids in trouble. But not on the Gym Bus. Jeff Conner had the idea to teach gymnastics out of a school bus nearly 40 years ago and since opening his business Gymnastics Express in Columbia in 1989, he’s taught between 15,000 and 18,000 kids.

“When we pull up in the bus, the kids can see us out of the windows, and we can see them jumping up and down because they’re excited,” Conner said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.