Tumbling, climbing and somersaulting on a bus usually get kids in trouble. But not on the Gym Bus. Jeff Conner had the idea to teach gymnastics out of a school bus nearly 40 years ago and since opening his business Gymnastics Express in Columbia in 1989, he’s taught between 15,000 and 18,000 kids.
“When we pull up in the bus, the kids can see us out of the windows, and we can see them jumping up and down because they’re excited,” Conner said.
Gymnastics Express partners with different daycares and preschools across mid-Missouri to teach the fundamentals of gymnastics and eight other sports. Their renovated shuttle buses, with plush carpeting and padding, bring the fun of a gym directly to kids. Jeff teaches with his wife, Kathy Conner, who both do it for a love of teaching and seeing the fun that kids have.
“It’s a reason to get up in the morning, because it’s not like a job. It’s fun,” Kathy Conner said.
Gymnastics Express holds performances every spring and fall for parents to see what their kids have learned. From cartwheels to high bars, the Conners teach with a positive attitude and help kids see the fun in improvement. Even after a few decades of teaching, Jeff and Kathy Conner don’t plan on retiring soon.
“A lot of people ask us when we’re going to retire, and both of us basically say, ‘Well, when we can’t walk anymore, probably,’” Jeff Conner said.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
