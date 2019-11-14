Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Break Time convenience store, 1410 Forum Blvd., at 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

One suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun while demanding money, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen on foot, heading westbound from the store. There were no injuries reported.

Columbia Police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

