Columbia Police responded at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to an armed robbery at a Break Time convenience store at 2402 Paris Road.
One suspect came into the store and brandished a handgun while demanding money, according to a police department press release. There were no injuries reported.
The suspect fled on foot with a concealed amount of cash. He was last seen heading southbound on foot from the store, according to the press release.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.