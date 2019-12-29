To visitors crossing the Highway 40 bridge into Boonville, the Isle of Capri Casino looms large on the bank of the Missouri River.
The casino’s economic impact on the city is even more striking.
“The boat’s been huge for Boonville,” said Brad Wooldridge, an attorney and business owner in town.
A vocal proponent of the casino, Wooldridge said the casino helped stimulate the town’s economy in the wake of major factory closures in recent years.
The stationary “boat hotel” opened its doors in December 2001 and went on to become one of the largest employers in Boonville, population 8,319. It employs almost 400 people.
The casino is a major economic contributor to the municipal budget. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, gaming tax revenue totalled $3,420,000 — 17.2 percent, or a little more than one-sixth of the $19,905,725 in revenue the city collected.
The portion of the town’s revenue that comes from the casino has steadily declined over the past 10 years; in 2009 gaming tax revenue was 28.7 percent of total city revenue. Gaming tax revenue peaked in 2010-11 at $4,035,000; however, total municipal revenues have grown 57 percent since then.
City officials try to not take the funding for granted. In June 2018, Isle of Capri closed for two days because of technical issues that shut down the electronic gaming systems.
That month, the casino brought in $261,973 in local tax revenue — a 6% decrease from the $278,899 it brought in June of the previous year.
City Administrator Kate Fjell said the town takes precautionary measures to try and decrease its dependency on the casino in case disaster strikes and closes it.
In addition to having insurance that protects against a temporary closure, such as the technical issues that arose last year, the city allocates most gaming revenue toward one-time expenses.
These include purchases of new police cars, street repairs and the recently renovated City Hall, Fire and Police Department buildings.
“We make significant capital purchases from the money,” Fjell said. “If we had to absorb those — we couldn’t. We’d have to space out our purchases. We’d have to make some hard choices.”
The city also subsidizes the general fund with about $750,000 annually from casino revenue.
Wooldridge said the casino brings more people into his restaurant, WJs. He also noted that even if the casino isn’t necessarily directing people toward downtown, it’s still increasing the number of people coming to town, in turn boosting the number of people paying sales tax.
“They’re still shopping for gas, smokes, soda pop on their way in and out,” he said.
When the casino was first proposed, the idea raised a lot of concerns among those who thought it would increase crime and police calls in the area. Assistant Chief of Police Randall Ayers said that hasn’t been the case.
“There’s more traffic, so more speeders and things like that, but no major crimes,” he said.
The Police Department relies on funding from the casino’s gaming revenue to purchase things such as weapons and police cars.
“It’s money that the city of Boonville has that we wouldn’t normally have,” he said. “We’d definitely notice if it weren’t there.”
Around the casino itself, several old buildings have been refurbished. The Brown Shoe Co. building was converted to apartments, the Katy Depot was renovated to house the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce and a bike shop, and another historic building was renovated to house the Rivers, Rails and Trails Visitor Center and Museum, said Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, director of economic development for Cooper County.
Kate Gibson, tourism director for the city of Boonville, said she sees a lot of out-of-town visitors coming through the city for the casino.
“It’s a tourism draw,” she said. “Lots of times, you’ll get a couple where one spouse wants to gamble, and the other doesn’t, so they’ll go to the stores and restaurants downtown.”
Her office is directly funded by a “bed tax” on hotel stays. The casino is the biggest hotel in town.
“When it was first proposed, people were concerned that it could bring crime,” Gibson said. “I really don’t think we’ve seen that.”
Gibson previously worked for the casino for more than seven years, ending as a banquet manager. “It’s not big and in your face, Vegas-flashy,” she said. “It has that small town feel.
“We get a lot of interstate travelers,” she said. “And a lot of people coming in from Kansas City or St. Louis might come up for a weekend and spend one day at the casino and one day doing downtown activities.”
Sharon and Jack Pettigrew of Hartsburg are both retired. They’ve been coming to Isle of Capri for about five years now. When Jack Pettigrew, 62, is at the casino, Sharon Pettigrew, 63, tends to visit downtown businesses and run errands. On Nov. 15, they dropped their dog at a groomer in town and then went to the casino.
“We would not have thought to come here without the casino,” Sharon Pettigrew said.
“There’s always a chance of getting the big one,” Jack Pettigrew said.
Stephanie Blackwell, 37, is the night manager for Maggie’s Bar and Grill downtown. “A lot of people on the way to and from the casino stop by,” she said.
Blackwell worked at the casino nearly a decade ago. She said she saw business start to go down when she worked there, as the economy declined.
“People were scared to spend money,” she said.
Even if the casino were to leave, Wooldridge said he wouldn’t worry.
“Boonville’s a resilient town,” he said.