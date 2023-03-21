Cathedral of St. Joseph blesses new bells ahead of renovations to be completed in May

Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight led a ceremony to bless the new bells for St. Joseph Cathedral on Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. Historically, a bishop is the only person who can bless new bells for a church.
School children watch the blessing of the bells ceremony Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. “The bells are always blessed because what they do is holy and solemn,” says Father Stephen James.
Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight throws holy water on the new bells Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. “Church bells are an ancient part of our Catholic tradition, and here at our Cathedral of St. Joseph, the ringing of bells will be an exciting new tradition,” McKnight says.
Deacon John Schwartze and Bishop Shawn McKnight prepare incense to be cast over the new brass bells Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. The five bells vary in size, with the largest weighing 1,800 pounds.
Despite the drizzle of rain that covered Jefferson City on Tuesday, a small still crowd gathered to celebrate. Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight, Father Louis Nelen, Deacon John Schwartze and Father Brad Berhorst led a small ceremony to bless a new set of brass bells at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City is currently undergoing a renovation for the first time since its opening in 1968, and dedication in 1974. Although just a remodel, the Cathedral is adding a new feature missing from the first iterations of the Cathedral.
“The sound of bells ringing from the Cathedral of St. Joseph will be the first in its history ... While the original vision for the cathedral called for a bell tower, it was never built,” a statement by the Diocese of Jefferson City said. “The ongoing renovation and expansion of the cathedral provided an opportunity to finally fulfill this long-held dream.”
To the 75,000 Catholics in the Diocese of Jefferson City, the bells are a symbol of faith.
“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” Collette Tellman said, “I have been here since I was five.”
The set of five bells were sprinkled in holy water, incense, and prayers during the 20-minute ceremony that followed a long tradition.
“Bells have always been blessed,” Father Stephen James said Tuesday, “because what they do is solemn and holy.”
Traditionally, the bishop is the only one who can bless new bells because of the significance of the items.
“(Bells are) part of our tradition of calling the community to prayer,” Father Nelen said, “[they] give a voice to our church which it hasn’t had it quite some time.”
The bells themselves vary in size from 19 inches to 45 inches in diameter, with the largest weighing 1,800 pounds. The bells are inscribed with names to honor writers of the gospel, along with passages from the Bible that reference songs or music.
Although the bells have been blessed, there is still a way to go on the renovation that started nearly 16 months ago. James Androuais, an employee at McShane Bell Company, which is assigned to installing the bells, said he hopes to have them “up and running by Thursday.”
St. Joseph prepares to host a rededication mass on May 5, as well as an open house on May 7.