Sunlight poured through new stained glass windows in the renovated Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City during an open house on Sunday.
The Diocese of Jefferson City serves over 75,000 people in 38 counties within central and northeastern Missouri.
From Thursday to Sunday, the cathedral hosted several events commemorating the reopening and dedication of the church, which has been undergoing renovations since January of 2022.
"This is really the first chance for a lot of Catholics — and even non-Catholics — to come in and see the changes that have happened here during the renovation and expansions that we've done," said Jacob Luecke, the Director of Communications of the Diocese of Jefferson City.
Members of the church reflected on the newfound sense of welcome from the changes to the space.
The cathedral feels more open and new stained glass allows for natural light.
"What keeps coming back to me is the welcoming and making it clear (that) everyone is welcome here," said Maria Stokes, an 11 year-long parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. "Everybody is welcome here. Doesn't matter parish, doesn't matter religion, doesn't matter history. Everybody is welcome here."
The $15 million renovation project included new artwork, stained-glass windows and a pipe organ as well as resolving mechanical and accessibility issues. The church commissioned Missouri businesses for work on the renovation, including artists within the state. The additions also feature art from around the world.
A mural covers a wall in the baptistery, the section of the church where baptisms take place. The mural depicts a scene of newly baptized people, offset by landscape specific to Missouri: the Missouri River, native fish and cardinals. The diocese commissioned Gwyneth Thompson-Briggs, a St. Louis resident, to paint the mural.
"It really brings people to here, in this specific place, where our faith lives," Luecke said.
There was also an emphasis on including more diverse art within the church. One stained-glass piece depicts the ordination of the Rev. Augustus Tolton, known as the first Black Catholic priest in the United States. There is also artwork showing Our Lady Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico.
"I think the artwork here does reflect the diversity of our Catholic community here and in Missouri," Luecke said. "It was important to really show our community as it is."
Luecke notes that on June. 18, there will be a mass held for Spanish-speaking Catholic community members as part of the rededication.
While the church is now open to the public and resuming masses, the renovations aren't entirely finished. Only three of the 12 stained-glasses windows are mounted and the pipe organ is set to arrive later in the year.