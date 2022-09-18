The future of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is anything but certain after the City Council agreed Aug. 15 to suspend meetings and appointments to the board.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, who has watched many of the CPRB’s meetings, said at the council meeting that the board has been plagued with heated arguments and “inappropriate” conduct between members.
Currently, the board has six out of nine members after multiple resignations, most recently that of Michael Williams on Aug. 15.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe directed city staff to draft a report on creating a task force to review the CPRB and look for solutions to its dysfunction.
A brief history
The CPRB was founded in July 2009 after over two years of public discourse and debate about civilian oversight of the Columbia Police Department, according to previous reporting.
At the time of its founding, the CPRB had unanimous council support and the support of local organizations including the Minority Men’s Network, the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA).
The founding ordinance establishes the purpose of the board as being “to provide an external and independent process for review of actual or perceived police misconduct by police officers thereby increasing the police department’s accountability to the community and community trust in the police department.”
Over the years, the CPRB has reviewed complaints of officer misconduct in addition to recommending changes to both the council and the police department concerning department policy and training.
The recent problems are not the first instance of controversy involving the CPRB. In 2019, former board member Bill Davis resigned after expressing frustration with the board’s ineffectiveness.
Prior to resigning, Davis wrote a letter to the council expressing his concerns about the lack of training and understanding of police policy among the board members.
The recent tensions surrounding the CPRB have been heating up since earlier this year, primarily due to stark disagreements among members on how the board should operate and what the role of the board should be.
Buffaloe brought up at the Sept. 6 council meeting the vacancies on the CPRB, as well as the terms set to expire in November. She said the vacancies would prevent the board from reaching a quorum.
“The only concern I would have is to make sure that they can have a quorum if they do have an appeal while we’re doing this.”
Staff said applications for the board will remain open until 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
The role of the CPRB
In addition to reviewing police training and policy, the CPRB provides external civilian reviews of police misconduct complaints from members of the public. CPRB member December Harmon said that the review process provides an opportunity for people to appeal when unsatisfied with the police chief’s decision.
“It gives citizens a chance to get some sort of a solution after being wronged, in the event they are wronged,” Harmon said. “It’s not every single complaint that comes through. I think that’s where people get that confused.”
The board’s task of complaint review was challenged by one component of the legislation known as Senate Bill 26, which was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in July 2021.
The law states, “The agency conducting the investigation shall have 90 days to complete such investigation and may extend the investigation under certain circumstances.”
Members of the CPRB expressed concern that the new law would allow the police chief to circumvent their civilian oversight, which led the board to send a report to the council in February requesting an ordinance mandating extensions for complaint reviews.
The council approved the ordinance change at its July 5 meeting, with Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer being the sole vote against it.
Don Weaver, a former head of and the current legal counsel for the CPOA, spoke out against the ordinance change. He made the distinction between what was originally asked for by the board members versus the ordinance change that was presented to and approved by the council.
“If you look back at the actual CPRB meeting, the initial conversation was started by one of the board members,” he said. “What she said in her motion was to ask for an extension whenever someone files an appeal.”
The official ordinance states, “The police chief shall request extensions of time, pursuant to section 590.502 RSMo., to allow sufficient time for the conduct of the investigation as well as sufficient time for the filing and review of an appeal to the board and/or city manager under this article.”
The ordinance defines the “sufficient time” for the board and city manager to review complaints as 75 days. There is no distinction between extensions for all complaints and extensions for only appealed complaints.
CPRB chair Rhonda Carlson said that the effects of the ordinance are still unknown, as the board has yet to review any complaint appeals since the council approved the change.
“We haven’t tested it,” she said.
Weaver said he believes that the board should have more of an emphasis on reviewing department policy than punishing individual officers for following their training.
“You really shouldn’t get in trouble, in my opinion, for doing what your boss tells you to do, what you’ve been trained to do, and what the law allows you to do,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that the police review board should just be silent, because ultimately the police should be doing what the community wants them to.”
Harmon said she feels that her criticisms of policy and individual conduct are misconstrued as being broadly anti-police.
“Anything that raises criticism of a bad actor, bad apple or bad policy,” Harmon said, “anything that raises a critique is (seen as) an attack on the entire police department.”
She added that she got involved with the CPRB because she has a strong belief in accountability for police misconduct.
“I have seen time and time again videos and images around the country of police brutality and abuse of power,” Harmon said, “And when I saw that, I said that I don’t want to live in that world.”
Solutions for the CPRB
The CPRB is on an indefinite hiatus due to the myriad problems plaguing the board, not least of which is the infighting between its members.
Carlson said that, in her view, one of the major problems with the CPRB is the lack of public engagement at its monthly meetings.
“I think we have the same 10 or 15 people that get up and speak,” Carlson said, “but in a town of 125,000, and a larger number with students here, there’s a whole lot more people who have more to say about what goes on with the police and the community than 15 people.”
She added that she thinks the broadcasting of CPRB meetings from the council chamber acts as a deterrent for people who want to speak to the board about policing practices but find the venue intimidating.
“If we could hear from citizens that would come to us and have a conversation about it,” Carlson said, “then we could go to the police chief or the department and talk to them about it.”
“We can’t have a solution without having a conversation in the first place,” she added.
She also said that the high turnover rate on the board poses a problem and could lead to a future lack of understanding and experience in reviewing complaints.
“If we do have a complaint, we now have a board that is down to maybe three or four people that have maybe seen one or two cases,” she said. “If I was a police officer, I don’t know how I’d feel about it. And if I was a member of the public, I don’t know how I would feel about it. That’s a pretty inexperienced board.”
Carlson said she hopes the council will take action to find solutions to the board’s issues.
“We really needed to send this back to council and let them decide what model they want us to operate under,” she said. “Whatever they tell us is what I’m going to do.”
Carlson added that she doesn’t necessarily think the model should change, but that the decision should be up to the council.
The topic of changing the model has been a pillar of discussion in recent months. In February, Harmon shared a report she drafted, titled “New Model Concepts For The Citizens Police Review Board,” with the other board members to offer insights into other civilian oversight models.
The National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) groups oversight models into four general categories: review-focused models, investigation-focused models, auditor/monitor-focused models and hybrid models and systems.
Harmon has advocated for the adoption of an investigation-focused model for the board. According to NACOLE’s website, oversight boards with this model employ an investigator and staff who work independently of a police department’s internal affairs division to investigate alleged misconduct.
Harmon said that the current review-focused model lacks the power to make substantial change.
“I think it was a good idea in concept,” she said, “but in the end it was just kind of a way to placate the people.”
Weaver said he believes that the board should be more focused on looking at complaints to review police department policy and recommend changes.
He added that he doesn’t think that the model decision should be made by an individual or handful of people, but instead be part of an ongoing process of improving both the board and department policy.
“This is not just with government, not just with council, but with everything all the time. I am committed to a philosophy of continuous improvement,” Weaver said, “and so I think that everyone should always be asking themselves ‘how can we do this better than we did last time?’”
Weaver said he understands the want for transparency from members of the public.
“We embrace the idea that we need to be transparent to the community,” Weaver said. “We need to explain to the community why we do what we do. We really have nothing to hide. We just have a couple requests; one is that we want the board to be fair and unbiased.”
Harmon has created a second iteration of her model report, titled “NMC2,” which she plans to present to the council at its regular meeting Monday night.
Harmon said that she is not hopeful that the board will be reinstated with the changes she feels are needed to the board’s operation.
“But I do have hope in the people, though,” Harmon added. “That only happens when the people stop caring and let it disappear.”