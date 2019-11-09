Residents evacuated Smithton Condo Apartments just after 8 a.m. Saturday when a fire broke out in one of the units, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the building. They were able to contain the fire to the apartment's kitchen and confirm the safety of all the residents.

Two residents of the apartment were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2019 Studying print and digital editing Reach me at kjl5z8@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.