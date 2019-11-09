Residents evacuated Smithton Condo Apartments just after 8 a.m. Saturday when a fire broke out in one of the units, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the building. They were able to contain the fire to the apartment's kitchen and confirm the safety of all the residents.
Two residents of the apartment were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.