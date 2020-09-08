There were no injuries and minimum damage following a fire 9 a.m. Monday at 1109 Pannell St.
“It appears that the home was vacant,” Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier said.
According to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department, there was about $1,000 worth of damage to the house.
There was smoke coming from the basement when the first unit arrived, the release said. Columbia firefighters extinguished the fire using hose lines pulled through the basement from outside.
The first unit arrived at the scene less than five minutes after the alarm alerted the Fire Department. A total of eight units responded to the call, the Fire Department said.
The fire was extinguished quickly, and the Fire Department did a thorough search of the building. Fire investigators discovered that the fire originated from a rear exterior wall, according to the release.
The Fire Department is unsure what caused the fire and is still investigating.
“It takes some time to make those determinations, but once we do have a cause determined, we'll issue a press release,” Frazier said.