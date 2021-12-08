Most people experience some kind of trauma in their lifetime, but accidentally causing someone’s death carries its own kind of distress.
The trauma of an unintentional killing in a car accident or another accident scenario impacts them with an aspect of moral guilt, said Steven Bruce, the director of the Center for Trauma Recovery at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“It’s a survival guilt, but it’s also, you know, a moral injury,” Bruce said, “in which they feel that they’re to blame and that there’s nothing that they can do to resolve those feelings and those issues.”
The conversation about the trauma of unintentional killing became national after Alec Baldwin accidentally killed a cinematographer on a film set. But the most common scenario is a fatal traffic accident, although several accidental shooting deaths have recently been reported in Missouri, as well as unintentional killings by hunters.
In early November, a pedestrian was killed by an oncoming truck on U.S. 63, and last week a motorcyclist was killed when a driver failed to yield on East Sexton Road.
Last year in Missouri, 128 pedestrians were killed in vehicle accidents, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. In Boone County, four pedestrians were killed in vehicle accidents. And in Columbia this year alone, there have been six traffic fatalities.
Between 2016 and 2018, a total of 294 pedestrians were killed in vehicle accidents in Missouri.
“Every year in Columbia, approximately 65 people lose their lives or are seriously injured while traveling on city streets,” according to Vision Zero, an organization working to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from vehicle accidents.
In October 2020, a pedestrian was killed on Paris Road, and a triathlon worker who was collecting traffic cones was thrown 127 feet and killed near Bearfield Road in 2019.
Most people involved in these accidents experience trauma through post traumatic stress disorder, but denial can prolong the distress.
“One of the main symptoms that drives the disorder is avoidance,” Bruce said, “not wanting to talk about what happened, not wanting to think about what happened and not wanting to be exposed to any reminders of the event.”
Those who experience symptoms of PTSD, especially those dealing with trauma after causing accidental death, need a strong social support system, he said. The most important thing friends and family can do to help is combat avoidance symptoms.
In the short term, it may be better to avoid anything that could trigger the trauma, Bruce said. But in the long term, the best way to give support is to open a conversation about the accident.
In the Center for Traumatic Recovery, Bruce also offers a cognitive behavioral strategy. The cognitive restructuring is designed to put the accident in perspective by reminding the victims that they didn’t have all the information and made the best decision they could at the time.
“You would have done something differently if you knew what the outcome was going to be,” Bruce said. “But that’s not information that you have at the time of the accident and kind of building that back up in somebody so that the guilt lessens over time.”
But the people involved in the accident are not the only ones who can be affected by prolonged trauma. Tasca Tolson, a local certified drug and alcohol counselor and batterer intervention professional, has her own experiences as a mother whose daughter has been involved in several car accidents. Family members can also experience trauma from car accidents, even if they’re not directly involved.
There’s the panic of the phone call and the rush to the hospital. Then there’s the waiting to hear what happened. And in the aftermath, seeing another car accident or being in one can bring that same panic back. The people left behind to mourn the loss can experience long-term trauma too.
But Tolson echoed a similar point about confronting trauma in the long term.
“It’s just best to say ‘Hey, let’s start with your worst trauma,’ because everything after that we should be able to work through,” she said.
“A lot of people have to learn to be patient with themselves.”
The best way to provide support, Tolson said, is to normalize having conversations about therapy and other treatments and checking up on those you love.
“If your friend is going to therapy, normalize and praise them for going to therapy because people are not good at telling themselves that they’re doing okay,” Tolson said. “And we have made it through 100% of our worst days.”