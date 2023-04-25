A cave found amidst the construction of the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 163 has halted progress for further exploration of the void.
A Missouri Department of Transportation foreman discovered the void on April 11 when he was excavating for the foundation of the new bridge. The area was previously obstructed by a concrete embankment that was supporting a portion of the bridge.
Dye tracing has proven that the cave is hydrologically connected to the Devil’s Icebox cave system in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, according to Roxie Campbell, a park naturalist with Missouri State Parks.
The Cave Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization facilitating the research, protection and conservation of caves, has plans to map the cave. MoDOT is also conducting coring work to determine if more cavities are present and how best to move forward with construction.
The cavity was not present at the time of the initial testing for the bridge design process, according to Jeff Kroner, a reservoir engineer with MoDOT.
The Bonne Femme Creek is a recharge area for the Devil’s Icebox cave, which means the creek supplies water for the Icebox cave through underground passageways. This is the first opening found in the creek through which water flows that is large enough for people to enter, Campbell said.
Once the results of the borings and cave mappings are complete, MoDOT will be able to determine if any design modifications are needed for the new bridge. There is no concrete timeline for the project, but Kroner said they are being careful to ensure the safety of the new bridge.
“We’re committed to the completion of the project,” Kroner said.
Devil’s Icebox Cave is the seventh longest cave in Missouri with more than 6.5 miles of passageways. Last October, six exploration teams with Missouri Speleological Survey explored and mapped several of the passageways within Devil’s Icebox. Similar explorations are expected to occur this fall to map even more of the cave.