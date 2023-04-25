A cave found amidst the construction of the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 163 has halted progress for further exploration of the void.

A Missouri Department of Transportation foreman discovered the void on April 11 when he was excavating for the foundation of the new bridge. The area was previously obstructed by a concrete embankment that was supporting a portion of the bridge.

