A CBS program that investigates crime and justice cases, "48 Hours," will air a special on the Joseph Elledge murder trial Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Elledge, a Columbia man, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11, 2021. He was prosecuted by the Boone County Circuit Court in a 10-day trial and received a 28-year sentence.
The "48 Hours" episode will also be streamed on Paramount+.
Originally, Elledge was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury concluded that there was no deliberation before Ji was killed, the Missourian previously reported. Elledge admitted to killing Ji in 2019 during his testimony, but said that it was an accident and happened after he shoved his wife during an argument, and she hit her head.
Elledge said that after the argument, he went for a walk, and Ji went to bed, and he woke up in the morning to find her dead. He placed her body in the trunk of his car and buried Ji's body in rural mid-Missouri.
Police searched for Ji for over a year before her remains were found by a hiker in an isolated area of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.