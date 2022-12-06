A CBS program that investigates crime and justice cases, "48 Hours," will air a special on the Joseph Elledge murder trial Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Elledge, a Columbia man, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11, 2021. He was prosecuted by the Boone County Circuit Court in a 10-day trial and received a 28-year sentence.

