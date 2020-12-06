The 11th annual Holiday Harvest Hootenanny closed its first virtual event by reaching its goal of receiving more than 100 donations and raising more than $10,000.
The facebook live event was held by the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture from 2 to 5 p.m Saturday.
The virtual event was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube and was hosted by Adam Saunders, CCUA's program director, and Billy Polansky, executive director of CCUA.
The usual Holiday Harvest Hootenanny is held as a large public event where people can attend, meet with vendors and celebrate the closing of the growing season. Because of COVID-19, CCUA decided to hold a virtual event in order to comply with health and safety precautions.
The show featured a stream of performances from four bands: The Kay Brothers, The Burney Sisters, Mercer and Johnson and Robert Battle.
Bands either played live at The Blue Note or submitted videos of their performances. Each set was dedicated to a specific part of the Holiday Harvest Hootenanny tradition, including food, education, central pantry and more.
Throughout the show, viewers were encouraged to donate to the organization while CCUA matched every donation with $100. The fundraiser's goal was to receive 100 donations from viewers, translating to a $10,000 donation match.
Donations are part of CCUA's month long fundraiser through CoMoGives, which has a goal of raising $25,000 through regular donations and donation matches.
Participants could play virtual bingo throughout the show and purchase raffle for different prizes, including a Yeti cooler, Logboat beer cases and a weekend camping trip to Cooper's Landing. The winners will be announced at the beginning of next week, Polansky said.
Because of COVID-19, mid-Missouri farmers were hit with many hardships this year, like food shortages. CCUA has been working this year to donate food to the food pantry and feed the people of Columbia and mid-Missouri, Saunders said. This event is to celebrate those achievements, including the donation of 20,000 pounds of food to the food pantry.
"This year was just a nutso year for a lot of reasons, and I am just so proud of our team of staff and volunteers and the whole crew who has set a new record on food production this year of over 20,000 pounds of fresh food grown and donated to the food pantry," Saunders said. "That's nutrient-dense leafy greens, like collard greens, kale, spinach, tomatoes, okra — the whole spectrum."
At the close of the event, CCUA received more than 100 donations and raised a total of $16,432, which is expected to grow.
The fundraiser through CoMoGives will remain open for the remainder of the month as they work to reach its end goal of $25,000.