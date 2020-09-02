The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s newest order halting evictions through the end of the year will provide immediate relief for qualified renters, but it could spell trouble down the line for tenants and landlords alike.
A previous federal eviction suspension, which protected renters in federally subsidized housing under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security Act, expired July 24. The new order is broader, including all rental housing and covering many more tenants.
The CDC contends that evictions promote the spread of the virus because they force people into shelters or into tight living quarters with friends or relatives. The threat the virus poses gives it the authority to issue the order, it says.
A Boone County order issued by Presiding Judge Kevin Crane of the 13th Judicial Circuit suspended all eviction proceedings until June 1.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for issuing eviction notices. Sgt. Brian Leer told a reporter in a Tuesday email that although there is no “easy or quick answer” to the number of recent evictions, the Sheriff’s Department has received just over 100 eviction orders since June. He cautioned, though, that these were individual evictions, not households; multiple orders can be served at a single residence.
Roger Dyer, an attorney who specializes in housing issues for Mid-Missouri Legal Services, said he has seen some tenants who have been hurt by the pandemic, but generally, the numbers have been similar to previous years. This is due in part, he said, to more forgiveness from individual landlords.
“It’s not the same across the board, but it does seem like when I reach out to landlords that they’re more understanding, more willing to work with tenants,” he said.
As for those in federally subsidized housing, Dyer said the amount of time between the end of the last moratorium and the beginning of this one was likely too short for a real spike, since landlords were required to issue a 30-day notice of eviction.
Phil Steinhaus, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, said the only reason a person in one of its programs would face eviction would be because they stopped paying rent altogether or otherwise violated their contract. He said the housing authority is willing to work with people who have lost their source of income to keep them from falling behind.
There are stipulations in the new order. Renters must meet five criteria to qualify:
- They have to have made their best efforts to get government assistance for rent or housing.
- They must earn no more than $198,000 per year as a couple or $99,000 per yer as an individual.
- They need to be unable to pay rent due to a substantial loss of income, hours of work or wages, a lay-off or a large out-of-pocket medical expense.
- They have to make partial payments of as much as they can afford.
- They need to show that eviction would cause them to be homeless or force them to move into a shared living space.
Steinhaus also noted that people need to pay for utilities, regardless of whether they’re paying rent. Then there’s the fact that landlords can charge for rent retroactively, plus fees and interest, after the order expires Dec. 31.
Dyer said it’s “kind of a double-edged sword.”
“Yeah, it will protect them now hopefully, and prevent them from becoming homeless, which is a big deal all the time but certainly right now during the pandemic,” Dyer said. “That’s great, and who knows what will happen between now and then. Maybe some of the tenants will be able to get back on their feet to the point where they’ll be able to meet some of these ongoing obligations. But unfortunately, it doesn’t stop the rent that’s due.”
The halt could also put an extra burden on landlords, who might suffer from the loss of rental income. Mark Stevenson, owner of Real Estate Management, Inc., said he worries about missing mortgage payments, which could lead to the bank foreclosing on his buildings.
“It’s like a domino effect,” he said. “Nobody’s an island.”
Stevenson said he’d rather see the government offer rental assistance, which could better keep the dominos in place.
“I would encourage the government to help renters pay their rent rather than screw landlords and leave them high and dry and not able to pay their bills,” he said.
Dyer agreed, saying rental assistance would be more beneficial for those who won’t be able to pay the buildup off at the end of the year.
“I do really hope they do something before the end of the year through legislation, something to try and offset this rent that’s becoming due and these fees,” Dyer said. “I don’t know what that will be, but that’s my big concern. A lot of my clients will likely never be in a position to repay that, and it’s just going to make everything much more difficult moving forward.”
Nick Foster, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, said the amount of housing assistance the agency has provided this year is way up from 2019. Last year, it provided housing assistance to 128 people from 87 households.
“In 2020, just through July, we have provided housing assistance to 430 individuals in 198 households,” he told the Missourian.
However, Dyer said this is an important piece of immediate assistance for those who need it.
“I am really glad that something is in place now,” he said. “That’s going to be a relief for a lot of my clients and I’m sure a lot of tenants who, if they aren’t already in this situation, might very well find themselves in this situation. At this point, it could happen to just about anybody.”
The Missourian’s Sarah Haselhorst contributed to this story.