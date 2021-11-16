Over 25 people showed up Tuesday as the Missouri Job Center Columbia hosted an event for those interested in becoming truck drivers in central Missouri.
Attendees found that there are more steps involved before they can start the training process.
"There is a shortage of truck drivers nationwide and in Missouri, and so we are trying to help as many people as we can who are interested in employment in that field obtain their license," said Patricia Rogers, director of the Workforce Development Training Programs in the central region of Missouri.
Because of the nationwide shortage, many companies are reaching out daily to the job center asking for Class A and Class B truck drivers, she said.
Tuesday's event focused on those who needed a commercial drivers license (CDL), which is required to operate trucks that are over 10,001 pounds.
Rogers explained that a Class A certification lets drivers operate any type of truck, while a Class B license has more restrictions as to what type of vehicle one can drive. There are also different endorsements that are needed based on the type of truck being driven, which require more testing and/or more screening.
"So with a CDL, they're a Class A CDL — it's wide open; it's everything from freight hauling to flatbed refrigeration," Rogers said. "It's just any kind of 18-wheeler, you can either get a coast-to-coast job where you're driving from California to New York, or you may be looking at a regional route where you're staying within a four- or a six-state area."
The pandemic has impacted the truck-driving industry, in addition to already existing low retention rates for employees. Central Workforce Development Region Communications Coordinator Sundi Jo Graham said in a press release that there is a need for truckers as they are vital for economic growth.
"We’re doing everything we can to help remove the barrier to employment for job seekers who may not be able to afford training, as well as provide employers with ready and willing team members who play an important role in keeping our economy moving in the right direction," Graham said in the release.
The center promoted the event as a chance for those with low-income status to qualify for financial aid to meet the costs of the license. The financial aid was exclusive to those who were able to provide proof of low-income status, currently receive food stamps or were recently discharged from active military duty.
The CDL can cost upwards of $4,000 for those interested, and that financial setback is an obvious barrier for some.
While it was marketed as a "Free CDL Training" event, those who showed up could not take the CDL as they needed to be screened for eligibility. Once screened, they will be contacted and placed in programs either in Columbia or nearby to receive further training and eventually take the exam, Rogers said.
Some were disappointed with the event, as they expected it to be a way for them to take the CDL exam. None agreed to comment about their frustration to a Missourian reporter.
"If you do meet the eligibility requirements, then we'll schedule the training based on where you live; we'll try to get you as close to where you live as we can," Rogers said.
The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center Columbia and is not the only opportunity for those interested, Rogers said.
"We operate the workforce development programs on a contract basis for a full year. So as long as we have funding available to assist people, they can continue to apply," she said.
Rogers also noted that truck driving as a career helps with the homelessness problem because drivers have a place to sleep overnight.
"If you are homeless, and you are looking at an occupation as a Class A CDL driver, then we'll get you connected to a school that offers to house," Rogers said. "And once you obtain your CDL license, then you're on the road and you have a place to sleep every night. So, it's a great occupation to consider to resolve that barrier."