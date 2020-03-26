The final bridge rehabilitation project along U.S. Route 63 between Columbia and Jefferson City is scheduled to begin next week.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will rehabilitate the deck of the bridge of Cedar Creek beginning Monday. The project was initially delayed because of weather.
Work will close one southbound lane for up to 45 days, according to MoDOT spokesman Adam Pulley.
Six other bridge decks between Route AC (Grindstone Avenue) in Columbia and the Katy Trail bridge in Callaway County have already repaired as part of this 2019 project.
Motorists may see single lanes closed overnight to complete planned follow-up repairs at those locations. Closures would take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.