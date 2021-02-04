Black History of Columbia Exhibit

An exhibit showing historical information from the last 200 years in Columbia.

Where: Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, through the month of February

Mizzou New Play Series: "I'll Be Seeing You"

One of the MU Theatre Department's performances dedicated to the theme of "Black Lives Matter." The play is part of MU’s nationally recognized Writing for Performance Program, recipient of the prestigious Gold Medallion from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 4-6, 2 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Online, register on the department's website

Cost: $10  

Screening of Rogelio Martínez Furé: A Cuban Griot with Q&A session

MU professor Juanamaría Cordones-Cook is hosting an online screening of "Rogelio Martínez Furé: A Cuban Griot," which explores the life and work of Rogelio Martínez Furé, an Afro-Cuban writer, Africanist, scholar of folklore and religion and founder of the National Folkloric Ballet of Cuba.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Online, email cordonescookj@missouri.edu to register

Cost: Free

Celebrating Black Joy and Love

This virtual event will include small and large group discussions that focus on Black love and joy. It will also include trivia games through Kahoot for attendees to compete and win prizes. The event will conclude with a 30-minute concert.

When: 12 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Online, check event page for link

Should the Rosa Parks House Remain in Europe?

MU professor Kristin Kopp will present about the historical connections between Europe, Germany, the Civil Rights movement and the Black diaspora. The presentation is presented by the Afro-Romance Institute.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Online, check event page for link

Curriculum Violence, Black History and Finding Black Joy Through History

Sponsored by the Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education at MU, Stephanie Jones will speak "about curriculum violence and how we can resist violence and find joy through Black history."

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 13

Where: Online, register for Zoom link

Moving Beyond National Politics: Why Local Elections Matter

University of Oklahoma associate professor Andrea Benjamin will discuss why local politics are important to creating policies impacting Black and Latino communities.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Online, register for Zoom link

Race, Country and American Music: A Conversation with Rissi Palmer

African American country singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer's music has always included themes that of love, life, liberation, social justice and police brutality. Stephanie Shonekan, MU associate dean of arts and science and professor of music, will interview Palmer and some of Palmer's music will be played.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Online

Using African Diaspora Literacy to Heal and Restore the Souls of Young Black Children

Kamania Wynter-Hoyte will present on using African Diaspora literacy with young Black children. The program is sponsored by the Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 20

Where: Online, register for Zoom link

Historic Images of Black Families: Discussion of the Ellis Library Exhibition

State Historical Society of Missouri Art Curator Joan Stack will discuss the significance of the art pieces and how to access resources at the historical society.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Online, register for Zoom link

Teaching #blackboylit

Kim Parker and Aeriale Johnson will discuss the project #blackboylit and talk about the various pieces of literature used to show the humanity of Black males. The program is sponsored by the Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 27

Where: Online, register for Zoom link

