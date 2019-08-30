City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Parking meters in the city won't be enforced, and city buses won't run. Trash and recycling collection will be pushed back one day as well. Though emergency services will be available, administrative offices will be closed for fire and police departments.
But not everything will be closed: There's a wide variety of events around the area for the whole family.
1. Heart of America Marathon and Fun Team Relay
The 60th annual marathon is put on by the Columbia Track Club. This is the first year of the Fun Team Relay option for runners. Relay teams can have two to four members to split up the 26.2 miles. Those not up for the hills and the heat can come and cheer on the runners participating. There is also an optional $20 pre-race banquet and free post-race gathering with Shakespeare’s Pizza for runners and volunteers.
When: Starts at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Where: Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St., Columbia, MO 65201.
Cost: $85 for the marathon, $160 per team for the relay.
2. Sand Soccer Tournament
The Missouri Athletic Center is hosting a no experience required sand soccer tournament. There are divisions for men, women and youth between 12 to 18 years old. Teams can have up to nine players, but no more than four players and a goalie are allowed on the field at a time. Teams are guaranteed three games, and the top two teams will compete in a championship game. Those interested can enroll online at missouriathleticcenter.com.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Where: Missouri Athletic Center, 2900 Forum Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203.
Cost: $150 per team, or $25 per individual being placed on a team.
3. In It Together: A Walk for Inclusion
The walk is hosted by the Columbia Special Education PTA and the Thompson Center for Austism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders and hopes to bring about awareness and inclusion around special education children in Columbia public schools. Games and refreshments are provided, and all members of the community are encouraged to attend.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31.
Where: Cosmo Park Lamb Shelter Area, 1516 Buisness Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.
Cost: Free.
4. Drive-In Movie Night
Watch the original “Toy Story” movie at a drive-in hosted by The Senior Youth. The movie itself is free, but concessions will be available.
When: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Where: Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 803 Swifts Highway, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Cost: Free.
5. BOCOMO Ramble
Live music from local bands including the Missouri Monsters, Austin Jones & the Bootheel Boys, Paul Weber and the Scrappers and The Daves.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 1.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave., Columbia, MO 65201.
Cost: Free.