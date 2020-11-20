The Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture's 11th annual Holiday Harvest Hootenanny has gone virtual this year. The COVID-19 compliant version of the community tradition will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5th.
The Holiday Harvest Hootenanny is a yearly celebration of local agriculture and completion of another successful growing season in the community. This year, attendees will celebrate a harvest of 21,561 pounds of produce grown and donated between all urban farms in the community.
The three-hour event will be live streamed on Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture’s Facebook page and The Blue Note’s YouTube page.
There will be feature music from The Kay Brothers, The Burney Sisters, Mercer and Johnson and Robert Battle. There will also be a live raffle, interactive bingo for prizes and party packs available to purchase in advance.
The Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture will be raising money during the event for their month-long campaign CoMoGives. The Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture has set a goal of raising $25,000.
During the Holiday Hootenanny, donors have committed to donate $100 for every attendee donation received during the event for up to $10,000.