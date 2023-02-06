With Valentine's Day coming up next week, there are a variety of events and activities in Columbia for families, couples and friends.
Valentine's Glow
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Sky Zone, 1201 American Parkway
This Valentine's Day blacklight party is open to all ages. Sky Zone is hosting DJ Cosmo and there will be contests and prizes available throughout the night. Tickets are available for purchase at www.skyzone.com.
Valentine's Day Picnic
When: 4, 6, or 8 p.m. Friday through Feb. 14
Where: Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel St.
Bethel Park is hosting a private date in a heated bubble tent with complimentary beverages and additional food options available. A 90-minute reservation costs $225. Couples have a choice between Night in Paris, Modern Romance, or Vintage Valentine's Day themes. Private photo sessions are also available for an additional fee.
Family Event: Love Letters
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St.
Valentine's Day meets history at this free event where people of all ages can see 100-year-old valentines cards and participate in crafts and activities. Attendees can make their own valentines and decorate a wooden heart.
Trivia & Brunch: Valentine's Edition
When: 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dogmaster Distillery, 210 St. James St. Suite D
Trivia and brunch for all ages will be held with drag performances and prizes. Adult trivia is $10, and kids' trivia is $5. Brunch will be served at 11 a.m. and is not included in the ticket price. Purchase tickets in advance to reserve a seat.
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
When: 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
This party is for adults 18 and older and tickets are $15-$35, which will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Valentine's Day Cooking Date Night
When: 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday
Where: Back 2 Basics Cooking, 500 E. Walnut St.
Four couples prepare a full meal together, no clean-up required, at this annual event. Tickets are $150 per couple.
Valentine's PlayTime
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: First Chance for Children, 1002 Fay St.
First Chance for Children is offering free activities and playtime for children up to 5 years old. Families can come and go as needed.
Valentine's Day Paint Class
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Toasty Goat Coffee Co., 515 S. Scott Blvd.
For $25, each participant will receive a canvas and all materials needed for the art tutorial that will be led by local artist Natasha Chernookaya.
Valentine's Day with the Big Bang Brass Quintet
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Broadway Brewery, 816 E. Broadway
The $52 ticket includes a four-course dinner to the tune of jazz music. Call or message the restaurant for reservations.