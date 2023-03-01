March marks the start of Women's History Month, a time focused on education of women's history and issues. Columbia has several women-centered events in March, ranging from film screenings to book discussions.
"The Misconceiver" Author Presentation
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Skylark Bookshop, 22 S. Ninth St.
St. Louis native Lucy Ferriss will discuss her 1997 novel "The Misconceiver" about a dystopian world where Roe v. Wade has been overturned in the United States. Her novel has been brought back to light after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Latina Women in History
When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 8
Where: MU Women's Center, G108 MU Student Center, 901 Rollins St.
MU student organization Association of Latin American Students will talk about Latina women throughout history and how their accomplishments still hold power today.
"Teknolust" Screening
When: 7 p.m. March 14
Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.
Ragtag will screen the female-directed 2002 film "Teknolust" as apart of its film series "Science on Screen: Feminist Dystopias." Amanda Durbak, MU biological sciences professor, will be present for a talk after the film. Tickets for adults cost $10 and tickets for seniors 65 and older cost $8. Movie-goers can purchase tickets in advance on Ragtag's website.
Linguistic Justice Panel
When: 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 15
Where: MU Student Center, 901 Rollins St.
The Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice will discuss the steps musical artists should take when using language deemed offensive through the intersection of race and gender.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce Women's Network Luncheon
When: 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. March 16
Where: Elk Park Event Center, 4747 E. Elk Park Drive
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce Women's Network will present a panel of four past winners of the ATHENA Leadership or ATHENA Young Professionals awards. These awards honor women leaders in the local community. Women's Network members that pre-register online must pay $20 and non-members must $25 for admission. Walk-ins to the event cost $25.
The panel includes Eryca Neville, principal of Douglass High School; Bea Smith, former dean of MU's College of Environmental Sciences; Brooke Berkey, vice president and relationship manager for Central Bank of Boone County; and Heather Hargrove, executive director of Feeding Missouri.
The #MeToo Movement: A History
When: 7 p.m. March 21
Where: Virtually on Zoom
Columbia College will have Kimberly Hamlin, a distinguished lecturer for the Organization of American Historians, discuss the past and present of the #MeToo movement.
My Body, My Rules
When: 3 to 5 p.m. March 23
Where: MU Women's Center, G108 MU Student Center, 901 Rollins St.
The Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and the Wellness Resource Center will have a talk on safe sex practices, bodily autonomy and consent.
"America's Forgotten Suffragists" Author Presentation
When: 2 to 3 p.m. March 26
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
Missouri Humanities and the Columbia Public Library will host author Nicole Evelina for a talk about her new book "America's Forgotten Suffragists: Virginia and Francis Minor" in the Friends Room. The nonfiction book centers around two suffragists from St. Louis and their impact on the women's rights movement. Attendees can purchase the new book afterwards. The event is intended to be for adults.