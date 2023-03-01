March marks the start of Women's History Month, a time focused on education of women's history and issues. Columbia has several women-centered events in March, ranging from film screenings to book discussions.

"The Misconceiver" Author Presentation

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at sarbhq@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you