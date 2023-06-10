Celebrating Global Wellness Day in Columbia

Uriah Carter and Sarah Hoover play their instruments while teaching a Yin sound bath yoga class on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Summits Hot Yoga in Columbia. The two started teaching sound bath yoga classes in the fall of last year.
For Global Wellness Day, take a look into two holistic and peaceful practices taking place right here in Columbia.
Tai Chi, or Taiji, is a Chinese physical exercise that is done in slow, controlled movements. The practice focuses on the meditative state that comes from controlled breath, slow movements and posture.
In the video, we meet teachers Dan Miller and Kenny Greene, who share their experiences. These men come from varied backgrounds of how they became interested and regularly practicing the form, but it has brought them together. Many of the frequent attendees of their classes are older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s who are looking for a way to exercise. We follow the men through several different classes led by Miller and the flash mob orchestrated by Greene.
“For me, it is a matter of feeling better every day,” Miller said. “I am 63 years old and I feel great. I’ve got good range of motion, I’ve rarely been sick, in the last 10 years I haven’t even had a cold. Haven't really had any reason to go to the doctor for years and years and years since I started practicing this so for me that’s a benefit.”
To be immersed in a sound bath is a mind-body experience that has a therapeutic effect.
This sound bath class that has been created is an original yin class combined with multiple musical components from both Uriah Carter and Sarah Hoover. The music adds to the yoga experience to create a deeper spiritual experience.
They use tongue drums, singing bowls, a tuning fork, chimes and other musical components to create a sound tunnel for the participants to be consumed in for an hour and a half. ‘Yin’ is a form of yoga that is quiet and meditative, it urges the participants to hold poses for a longer time while incorporating pieces from traditional Chinese medicine.
Carter and Hoover have been practicing yoga for years. The two of them are both very musically inclined and decided to add a sound component to their practices to enhance and deepen their class.
They met while practicing, and formed a friendship that then became a relationship. Carter is a music teacher at U.C. Music in Columbia and Hoover owns her own business called Sacred Journeys where she sees clients one on one. They are both teachers at Summits Hot Yoga in Columbia.
In November last year, they decided they would create a new class that would be held on a Sunday once a month, in place of the Sunday Yin Yoga class that happens every Sunday. The sound bath is full every month, and Carter and Hoover plan to continue this practice, and hopefully take it on the road in the future.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
