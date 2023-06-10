 Skip to main content
Celebrating Global Wellness Day in Columbia

For Global Wellness Day, take a look into two holistic and peaceful practices taking place right here in Columbia. 

Tai Chi, or Taiji, is a Chinese physical exercise that is done in slow, controlled movements. The practice focuses on the meditative state that comes from controlled breath, slow movements and posture. 

Dan Miller leads stretching exercises with his Tai Chi class

Dan Miller leads stretching exercises with his Tai Chi class on April 20, 2023, at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Columbia. Miller has been practicing Tai Chi for 40 years and teaching for 19.
A group practices Tai Chi poses

A group practices Tai Chi poses on April 20, 2023, at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Columbia. The class meets every Thursday to practice 108 yang style from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Uriah Carter plays a tongue drum

Uriah Carter plays a tongue drum while teaching a Yin sound bath yoga class on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Summits Hot Yoga in Columbia. Carter is a music teacher at U.C. Music in Columbia.
Uriah Carter and Sarah Hoover play their instruments

Uriah Carter and Sarah Hoover play their instruments while teaching a Yin sound bath yoga class on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Summits Hot Yoga in Columbia. The two started teaching sound bath yoga classes in the fall of last year.
  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

  • Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.