Celebrating the Full Worm Moon

Therese Folsom sings a chant for peace in celebration to the full worm moon Sunday in Columbia. Folsom was wearing a "Green Woman" mask, which represents the circle of new growth occurring in the spring.
Pam Forbes reads a quote by Persian poet Rumi on Sunday in Columbia. Before each chant, participants of the "Full Worm Moon Chant for Peace" would present quotes by Rumi and other poets. "When (Rumi) talks about lovers, he's talking about the supreme relationship between a person and God, but he uses language that everyone can understand," Margaret Waddell said.
In this long exposure photo, Therese Folsom dances to the chant "Full Moonlight Dance" in celebration to the full worm moon Sunday in Columbia. The worm noon is named after the time of spring when the ground softens and the earthworms come up, making robins return.
Margaret Waddell leads chants for peace in celebration to the full worm moon Sunday in Columbia. "In this context of leading 'Chanting for Peace,' I'm a facilitator, song circle leader, some people call me a chantress," Waddell said.
Margaret Waddell's mail box reads "Hummingbirdhouse Music Studio" on Sunday in Columbia. Waddell is an early childhood music development specialist working with people of all ages from birth up to senior. Nowadays, with the pandemic, she had to adapt buying technological equipment, so she could work online with piano and voice students.
Margaret Waddell chooses her next chant Sunday in Columbia. The "Full Worm Moon Chant for Peace" was a hybrid event, happening both online and in person. Waddell used the equipment from her music lessons to sing with folks online on her balcony, while in-person attendees would sing in her yard while socially distanced.
On Sunday at 1:48 p.m., the moon became full for the first time this spring. Many cultures call it the Full Worm Moon, named after the time of spring when earth becomes softer and worm casts reappear, bringing the return of robins. Margaret Waddell, from Hummingbirdhouse Music Studio, hosted the “Full Worm Moon Chant for Peace” in her yard for online and in-person attendees. Waddell has been leading chants for peace for decades.
“By singing together, we are using energy, creating vibrations, and we are connecting with each other,” Waddell said. “It’s a big reminder of what’s really, really, really important if we can allow our minds to quiet enough to just exist with the earth, and everything that’s holding together in the universe.”