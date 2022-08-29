A celebration of local art and culture will take place Wednesday evening at the 2022 Celebration of Arts Fundraiser.
Held by the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, the annual fundraiser brings in money for the Columbia Arts Fund, an art endowment fund that provides support for local organizations from various creative fields. According to the event's website, these funds are combined with city dollars and distributed among local arts and culture organizations each year.
The fundraiser will take place at Jesse Auditorium, 409 Conley Ave., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The 2022 city of Columbia Commemorative Poster featuring art by local artist Sarah Nguyen will be unveiled at the event. Additionally, special recognition will be awarded to an individual who's made a positive impact on the Columbia art community and city officials will give speeches.
Lili Vianello and John Shrum of Visionworks Marketing Group will host the event, according to a release from the city.
Tickets are available for purchase on the Office of Cultural Affairs website.