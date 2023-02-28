The conjunction between Venus and Jupiter will be happening this week, and the best day to observe it in Columbia is Feb. 28.

This conjunction occurs when two astronomical objects, in this case, Venus and Jupiter, are in line. They do not usually appear to be close together, but for this cycle, it will seem as though the two planets merge.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you