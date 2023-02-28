The conjunction between Venus and Jupiter will be happening this week, and the best day to observe it in Columbia is Feb. 28.
This conjunction occurs when two astronomical objects, in this case, Venus and Jupiter, are in line. They do not usually appear to be close together, but for this cycle, it will seem as though the two planets merge.
Though the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter isn’t a super rare occurrence, the planets will be less than 1 degree apart, according to a BBC Science Focus article.
In Columbia, the best time to view this conjunction is 40 to 45 minutes after sunset tonight, Feb. 28.
“If you've got a good low horizon, it's visible until after 8 p.m., but it is an early evening event," Astronomer Val Germann said.
Though it is photographable, Germann recommended viewing the event with no equipment at all.
“I think the most spectacular view is naked eye,” Germann said.
The Law Observatory is not open for viewing tonight, but it will be open March 1 for viewing. However, Germann suggested going outside tonight to view the conjunction as it may be cloudy tomorrow.
“You don't have to come to the observatory. In fact, I would say this is an event that might be best viewed from your neighborhood,” he said.