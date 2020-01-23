The U.S. Census Bureau will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020 at the MU Student Center.
Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, along with 2020 Census staff, will be available to answer questions regarding applying for jobs, required training and local pay rates.
Job applications may be completed online at the job fair.
“Census jobs offer a great opportunity for good paying, part-time work, and filling these jobs is essential to ensure everyone in Boone County is counted in the 2020 Census,” Kendrick said in a press release from Kendrick's office.
In order to apply for a Census job, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, have a Social Security number and be able to pass a background check.
For more information contact: The U.S. Census at 1-(855)-JOB-2020.