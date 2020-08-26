The U.S. Census Bureau will set up temporary questionnaire assistance sites this week in Columbia to promote and assist in collecting responses.
Mobile Questionnaire Assistance sites will be hosted at the Daniel Boone Building, Columbia Public Library, Columbia Parks and Recreation Activity & Recreation Center , The Food Bank Central Pantry and others, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.
U.S. Census Bureau employees will be at these sites to help residents access the census questionnaire on mobile devices. Questionnaires will be available in 13 languages, and staff will also have language guides for 59 non-English languages.
Staff members at these sites will follow all local health guidelines and will be clearly identified by their ID badge including their name, photo, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date, according to the release.
The sites are part of a nationwide operation that works in low-responding areas to promote higher census response rates. Currently, the Boone County self-response rate is at 67%, higher than the state average of 64.3% but lower than the surrounding states of Illinois and Iowa, at 69.3% and 69.4% respectively. Accurate and complete census data can determine how federal funding is allocated to states over the next decade.
Households are encouraged to respond online at my2020census.gov, over the phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and returning the paper questionnaire they received by mail in the spring. Census takers will follow up with households who have yet to complete the questionnaire. The census closes Sept. 30, 2020.