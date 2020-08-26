The U.S. Census Bureau will set up temporary questionnaire assistance sites this week in Columbia to promote and assist in collecting responses.

Mobile Questionnaire Assistance sites will be hosted at the Daniel Boone Building, Columbia Public Library, Columbia Parks and Recreation Activity & Recreation Center , The Food Bank Central Pantry and others, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.

U.S. Census Bureau employees will be at these sites to help residents access the census questionnaire on mobile devices. Questionnaires will be available in 13 languages, and staff will also have language guides for 59 non-English languages.

Staff members at these sites will follow all local health guidelines and will be clearly identified by their ID badge including their name, photo, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date, according to the release.

The sites are part of a nationwide operation that works in low-responding areas to promote higher census response rates. Currently, the Boone County self-response rate is at 67%, higher than the state average of 64.3% but lower than the surrounding states of Illinois and Iowa, at 69.3% and 69.4% respectively. Accurate and complete census data can determine how federal funding is allocated to states over the next decade.

Households are encouraged to respond online at my2020census.gov, over the phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and returning the paper questionnaire they received by mail in the spring. Census takers will follow up with households who have yet to complete the questionnaire. The census closes Sept. 30, 2020.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2020 Studying investigative journalism and political science Reach me at gaap8b@mail.missouri,edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has reported on higher education, state government and breaking news. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.