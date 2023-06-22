On Sunday, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will host its first field day at Columbia Agriculture Park, 1769 W. Ash St. The free event is for gardeners and farmers — current or aspiring — and includes educational tours and talks.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes several activities for attendees. These activities are divided by topics such as Growing for Market, Farm Your Yard and Biodiversity and Conservation.
“This will benefit the community in so many ways,” said Lexi Linsenman, development manager for CCUA. “It will lower those barriers of access to tools and gardening to grow one’s own food and provide skill-building and learning opportunities. Another big one is just people coming together to have a good time and enjoy the park together.”
The first segment of activities, Growing for Market, will feature experts from the Columbia Farmers Market, CCUA and the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture. Their presentations include How to Sell at Market, Regenerative Agriculture Practices for the Market and Planning Crop Successions for Market.
Corrina Smith, the executive director of Columbia Farmers Market, is leading one of the talks.
“My presentation will give a tutorial on the process of applying to and selling at the market,” Smith said. “I’ll go over our rules, the application process, our inspection process and some tips for success.”
Sessions for Farm Your Yard will be led by CCUA staff members, and the Biodiversity and Conservation segment will feature experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Lincoln University Extension, among others.
Tours of the urban farm will also be offered by CCUA staff member Clint Shannon at the start of every hour. The farm features crops including collards, okra, garlic and tomatoes.
The Agriculture Park’s urban farm is part of the CCUA’s Planting for the Pantry program, which turns urban spaces into farms filled with healthy, nutrient-dense foods that are then donated to Central Pantry and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
Farmers and gardeners will also have the opportunity to find equipment and supplies at the tool swap. The CCUA encourages attendees to bring any gently used garden tools, garden decorations, bird feeders, seed packets and more to the event to swap. All items in the tool swap are meant to be given/taken for free and are not for sale. Visit the CCUA’s website for information on what not to bring to the tool swap.