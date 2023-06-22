On Sunday, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will host its first field day at Columbia Agriculture Park, 1769 W. Ash St. The free event is for gardeners and farmers — current or aspiring — and includes educational tours and talks.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes several activities for attendees. These activities are divided by topics such as Growing for Market, Farm Your Yard and Biodiversity and Conservation.

