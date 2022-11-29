A bout of fraudulent activity affected Central Bank of Boone County customers this weekend. Customers with debit cards reported suspicious charges to their accounts beginning late Saturday night.

In addition to monitoring the compromised accounts, bank employees froze other cardholder's accounts as a precautionary measure. No personal information was jeopardized, and operations are back to normal.

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

