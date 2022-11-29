A bout of fraudulent activity affected Central Bank of Boone County customers this weekend. Customers with debit cards reported suspicious charges to their accounts beginning late Saturday night.
In addition to monitoring the compromised accounts, bank employees froze other cardholders’ accounts as a precautionary measure. No personal information was jeopardized, and operations are back to normal.
Customers were notified of the incident through a Monday morning Facebook post from the bank. Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at Central Bank, said it is important to set up notifications for all transactions.
“Debit card holders, at least for our bank, have the ability to turn off their card,” Wilkerson said. “For example, if on a Sunday afternoon, you found that there was fraudulent activity on your card and you knew the bank wasn’t open, you could go ahead and shut down your card.”
A 2021 report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center states that U.S. consumers faced $173 million in losses from fraud attempts, up from $129 million in 2020.
“With online banking, ... people should be monitoring their accounts, they just check in once a day, just to make sure everything looks good,” Wilkerson said.
Central Bank users can report fraud on the bank’s website and find other scam prevention tactics.
“It’s the time of year when you’ve just got to be careful,” Wilkerson said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”