Central Bank of Boone County staff and administrators gathered Friday morning to unveil a new sculpture in front of its Eighth Street location. 

The sculpture, created by artist Pontus Willfors, will replace the 'People' sculpture, which had been in front of the bank since 1971.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you