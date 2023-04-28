Central Bank of Boone County staff and administrators gathered Friday morning to unveil a new sculpture in front of its Eighth Street location.
The sculpture, created by artist Pontus Willfors, will replace the 'People' sculpture, which had been in front of the bank since 1971.
The steel structure, entitled 'The Conversation', depicts two chairs facing each other with tree branches growing out of the sides, eventually connecting to form a small forest.
Willfors was chosen from over 120 artists nationwide. The artist, who was born in Sweden but works out of Los Angeles, uses "everyday objects" and turns them into "wild, ornate, lyrical compositions," according to his website.
"What we loved about his work was a sense of connection," Mary Wilkerson, the bank's vice president, said. "(The sculpture) really has exceeded our expectations."
The previous sculpture had been cracking and shedding, with some pieces breaking off. The bank decided to remove the structure in March 2022.
"We're very saddened that we had to replace that piece of art," President and CEO Ed Scavone said.
The bank has a long history of supporting artists — both local and nationwide.
Since 1959, the bank has hosted Mid-Missouri's largest art show, the Boone County Art Show. Most notably, the bank started the popular Roots and Blues festival. The festival began as a free event celebrating the bank's 150-year anniversary.
"Central Bank of Boone County has a long history of supporting the arts and certainly continues that tradition with this installation," a press release said.